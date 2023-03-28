Friday, March 17:
Us Route 7 S-8:54 a.m.
Cpl. Grenier responded to a business on US RT 7 for an active fire alarm, specifically a sprinkler fault. It was later determined work being done by the Water Department nearby likely caused the alarm to activate. Milton Fire responded and ultimately reset the fire panel.
Deer Run-9:32 p.m.
Officer Schiavo was sent to a residence on Deer Run Road for the report of an individual trespassing. The subject was identified and it was learned they had an active arrest warrant. The subject was taken into custody for the warrant and will appear in court.
Saturday, March 18:
East Road / Hardscrabble Road-12:00 p.m.
While on patrol, Officer Palermo heard a vehicle strike an object in the roadway. Officer Palermo found and removed a metal rod that was in the road.
Milton Falls Ct-3:18 p.m.
Cpl. Grenier responded to the area of Milton Falls Court with the report of a dog-bite incident. Cpl. Grenier spoke with the caller and the dog owner and the incident was documented.
Sunday, March 19:
Riparian Wa-7:28 a.m.
Officer Palermo responded to a residence on Riparian Way for a resident having a medical incident. Officer Palermo assisted the rescue with preparing the resident for transport for further medical care.
Racine Road/Forbes Road-2:02 p.m.
Officer Palermo responded to the area of Racine and Forbes Road for a two-car motor vehicle accident. Neither operator was injured in the accident. One vehicle was towed from the accident after sustaining damages.
Monday, March 20:
US Route 7 S-9:00 a.m.
Officer Jones was sent to a two-car motor vehicle accident on US RT 7 S. No injuries were sustained during the accident and the vehicles showed minor damages.
US RT 2 / Bear Trap Road-11:03 p.m.
While on Patrol, Cpl. Coulombe located a license plate on the shoulder of the road. Upon identifying the owner of the plate, it was learned the driver was in a motor vehicle accident and their vehicle was determined to have totaling damage. The plates were sent back to the Department of Motor Vehicles.
Tuesday, March 21:
US RT 7 / Gonyeau Road-10:02 p.m.
While on patrol, Cpl. Coulombe was approached by a resident who said a tractor-trailer unit was stopped in the roadway on US RT7. Cpl. Coulombe responded to the area and met with the truck’s driver who advised the truck would not start and that a tow was already en route to move the unit.
Owen Ct-11:12 p.m.
Officer Flynn, Cpl. Coulombe and Officer Carlson responded to a residence on Owen court with the report of a disturbance. Upon arrival, the caller advised their fellow resident was intoxicated and acting belligerent, but had just left on foot. The subject returned to the residence and advised they were going to bed. Resources and information were provided to the caller who was advised to reach out with any further issues. No further calls were received.
Wednesday, March 22:
Catamount Dr-7:23 a.m.
Officer Bosworth was sent to a business on Catamount Drive for a fire alarm activation. Officer Bosworth met with employees outside who advised maintenance workers accidentally activated a sprinkler head which activated the alarm. Officer Bosworth remained on the scene until to arrival of Milton Fire who took over the incident.
Stacy St-6:46 p.m.
Sgt. Philbrook spoke with a resident on Stacy Street who reported finding a dog in the woods that appeared to be stuck. Milton’s Animal Control Officer responded to the area and freed the dog who had fallen into deep debris and had gotten stuck. The dog appeared uninjured and was returned to its owners.
Thursday, March 23:
Westford Road-4:25 p.m.
Officer Schiavo was sent to a business on Westford Road with the report of an active alarm. Upon arrival, the area and building were searched and found to be secure.
