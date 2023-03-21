Friday, March 10:
Acorn Dr-7:04 p.m.
Officer Jones responded to a residence on Acorn drive to check the welfare of a resident who had not been heard from in several days. Officer Jones made contact with the individual who was well.
Saturday, March 11:
Us Route 2 / Flag Pole-11:18 p.m.
While on patrol, Officer Jones initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle that was unable to maintain the lane of travel. Upon making contact with the driver, signs of intoxication were noted. The driver performed Standard Field Sobriety Tests and was ultimately taken into custody for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence. The individual will appear in court at a later date.
Sunday, March 12:
McMullen Road-8:52 a.m.
Cpl. Coulombe was dispatched to a residence on McMullen Road for a resident having a medical issue. Cpl. Coulombe remained on scene with the resident until the arrival of Milton Rescue who transported the individual for further medical care.
Centre Dr-2:59 p.m.
Cpl. Coulombe responded to the area of Centre Drive with the report of an erratic vehicle, having struck a mailbox. The vehicle in question was located and contact was made with the driver. The operator displayed signs of impairment and after performing Standard Field Sobriety Tests, was taken into custody for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence and will appear in court at a later date.
US Route 2 / Flats-6:26 p.m.
While on patrol, Officer Flynn initiated a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation. A vehicle was recorded on radar operating at 94MPH in a marked 50MPH zone. The operator was issued a citation and will appear in court at a later date.
Monday, March 13:
Maplewood Ave-10:00 p.m.
Officer Bosworth responded to a residence on Maplewood Avenue to assist the Milton Fire Department with an active CO2 alarm. Ofc. Bosworth stood by with the residents who temporarily vacated the residence to allow the fire to evaluate.
Tuesday, March 14:
Circle Road-5:11 a.m.
Officer Schiavo responded to a residence on Circle Drive for the report of a disturbance. Upon arrival, Ofc. Schiavo spoke with both subjects who said they were arguing. It was decided it would be best for the parties to separate for the evening, and one of the subjects departed the residence.
Ritchie Ave-9:35 a.m.
While on patrol, Detective Noel was dispatched to the end of Ritchie Avenue for a resident needing assistance with their dog. While the dog was playing, it ventured onto the ice covering the water and fell through. After several attempts to secure the dog with a throw rope, an employee from GMP on the scene utilized waders and a sledgehammer to enter the water and break up the ice. The GMP member was able to reach and rescue the dog. The dog was immediately taken to the vet and has made a full recovery.
Wednesday, March 15:
Us Route 7 / Edgewater Terrace-8:30 a.m.
While on Patrol, Cpl. Coulombe came upon a single-vehicle motor vehicle accident. The operator advised they had lost traction due to the road conditions and slid off the roadway. One lane of travel was temporarily shut down due to the accident. The driver sustained no injuries and the vehicle was ultimately towed back onto the roadway and was able to be driven from the scene.
Sumner Ln / Highbridge Rd, Georgia,-3:17 p.m.
While on Patrol, Cpl. Coulombe initiated a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation. Upon identifying the driver it was learned that their license was suspended. The operator was issued a citation and will appear in court at a later date.
Thursday, March 16:
Williston Rd, Williston-1:22 a.m.
Officer Jones and K9 Biscotti responded to the Williston Police Department for their request for a K9. Biscotti performed an external sweep of a stolen vehicle WPD had seized.
Lake Road-11:02 a.m.
Cpl. Coulombe was dispatched to a residence on Lake Road to assist Rescue with a resident experiencing a medical incident. Cpl. Coulombe remained on scene with the patient for the arrival of Milton Rescue.
