Friday, June 23:
Sidesaddle Dr-11:06 a.m.
Officer Schiavo and Cpl. Grenier responded to a residence on Sidesaddle Drive for the report of a family dispute. Upon arrival, the subjects advised an argument did turn physical with minor pushing. The situation was de-escalated and information was provided to the family for additional resources.
Catamount Dr-2:31 p.m.
Officer McQueen responded to Catamount Drive to assist with the rescue of a subject who had fallen off a one-story roof. Officer McQueen helped by moving the subject who was then transported for further medical care.
Saturday, June 24:
US Route 7 S / Chrisemily Ln-10:52 a.m.
Officer McQueen was sent to the area of US RT 7 and Chrisemily Lane for a two-car motor vehicle accident. No injuries were sustained in the accident and one vehicle had minor damage.
Murray Ave / Sawyer Ave-9:29 p.m.
While on patrol, Cpl. Grenier noted fireworks in the area of Murray and Sawyer Ave. Cpl. Grenier contacted the homeowner who advised the fireworks was finished and had been a miscommunication regarding firework permits. A short time later, noise complaints from the residents were received for loud music. Ultimately the event was discovered to be a wedding, and the DJ who was playing the music ceased as the hour was late and the event was winding down.
Sunday, June 25:
Beach Road-11:03 a.m.
Sgt. Philbrook responded to a residence on Beach Road for a resident experiencing a medical incident. Sgt. Philbrook checked in with the subject and remained on the scene for the arrival of Milton Rescue.
Monday, June 26:
US Route 7 S-6:06 p.m.
Officer Jones and Officer Carlson responded to a business on US RT7 for the report of a dispute between family members. On scene, Officers confirmed the situation was verbal in nature, and police were called as a precaution. Ultimately one of the family members left to end the issue.
US Route 7, Colchester-11:03 p.m.
While on patrol, Cpl. Coulombe initiated a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation. Once the operator was identified, it was learned their license was criminally suspended. The driver was issued a citation and will appear in court.
Tuesday, June 27:
Bombardier Road/US Route 7-10:09 a.m.
While on patrol, Officer Carlson stopped to make contact with a disabled vehicle in the area of Bombardier Road and US RT7. The operator advised they had broken down and were working on getting the vehicle towed.
River St-1:56 p.m.
Officer Carlson and Officer McQueen were sent to a residence on River Street for a family dispute. Upon arrival, Officers met with both parties in a dispute over property. It was explained that the issue was civil, and should be handled in civil court. Officers remained on the scene until the separation of the subjects.
Wednesday, June 28:
McMullen Road / Railroad St-9:07 a.m.
Sgt. LaFountain responded to the area of McMullen Road and Railroad Street for the complaint of a dirt bike operating recklessly on the road. Sgt. LaFountain was able to locate the subject and advised them they could not operate the bike on the road or sidewalk.
Bombardier Road-11:46 a.m.
Officer Bosworth spoke with two individuals at the Police Department who were involved in a road rage incident on VT I-89. Officer Bosworth advised both drivers to avoid engaging in road rage incidents and to focus on their own driving and safety. The incident was also documented.
Thursday, June 29:
Middle Road-1:37 p.m.
Sgt. LaFountain was dispatched to a residence on Middle Road for the report of an unknown suspicious vehicle in the driveway. Sgt. LaFountain was able to make contact with the driver who had lawful reason to be at the property.
Haydenberry Dr-10:23 p.m.
Officer Schiavo was dispatched to Haydenberry Drive for the report of several juveniles racing in shopping carts. Ofc. Schiavo was able to locate the Juveniles and advised them to return the shopping carts.
