Friday, June 2:
Rebecca Lander Dr-7:23 a.m.
Sgt. Locke, SRO Porter, and a number of MPD Staff hosted a Driver’s Education course at Milton High School. This event also included mock DUI carts to demonstrate the dangers of driving while impaired.
Warren Road-9:49 p.m.
Sgt. LaFountain responded to Warren Road for the report of fireworks. The area was patrolled and no additional fireworks could be heard on seen.
Saturday, June 3:
River St-7:26 a.m.
Cpl. Coulombe was sent to a residence on River Street for the report of a loud verbal dispute. Upon arrival Cpl. Coulombe met with the residents who were a parent and their adult child. Both subjects advised the issue was verbal in nature and was never physical. Information for additional resources was provided to both individuals and police presence was no longer determined to be necessary.
Centre Dr-12:55 p.m.
Sgt. Locke responded to the area of Centre Drive for a third-party report of a vehicle parked on the sidewalk. On scene, Sgt. Locke met with the owner of the vehicle who moved their vehicle.
Sunday, June 4:
Stacy St-12:02 p.m.
Sgt. Locke responded to Stacy Street for the report of a vehicle blocking the road. On scene, Sgt. Locke assisted the driver in moving the vehicle out of the road as the driver advised the vehicle had broken down.
Monday, June 5:
W Milton Road / Peterson Road-10:23 a.m.
Officer Bosworth responded to the area of West Milton Road for a single-vehicle crash. The vehicle was off of the road and sustained only minor damage. The driver, when identified, was learned to have a criminally suspended license and was issued a citation to appear in court.
US Route 7 S-7:06 p.m.
Ofc. McQueen and Cpl. Grenier were sent to a business on US Route 7 for a third-party report of two subjects arguing and causing a disturbance. Upon arrival, it was learned that one of the individuals had already departed the scene. Officers spoke with both parties who confirmed the situation was verbal in nature only and no further police action was needed.
Tuesday, June 6:
Centre Dr-12:39 p.m.
Ofc. Bosworth responded to a business on Centre Drive for an active commercial alarm. Staff on the scene advised a door seemed to be left open by their cleaning crew. The building was searched and nothing was amiss.
River St-7:31 p.m.
Officer McQueen, Officer Schiavo, and Cpl. Grenier were sent to a disturbance on River Street. Upon arrival, it was learned that two siblings were fighting. After investigating the incident and speaking with both involved parties, one was taken into custody for Disorderly Conduct and Resisting Arrest; the subject will appear in court.
Wednesday, June 7:
Birch Ln / Shady Ln-7:54 a.m.
Officer Carlson was dispatched to Birch Lane for a utility line hanging low in the road. Officer Carlson remained on the scene for safety until the arrival of Green Mountain Power to address the line.
Rollin Irish Road-12:07 p.m.
Officer Carlson met with a resident at the Police Department who found a loose dog on Rollin Irish Road. The dog did not have a collar or a chip for identification. Attempts were made via Facebook to locate the dog’s owner but have thus far been unsuccessful. For more information and photos of the dog, please refer to the Milton Police Facebook page.
Thursday, June 8:
Railroad St-8:20 a.m.
While on patrol, Sgt. LaFountain was flagged down by a resident who reported brush and debris in the roadway on Railroad Street. Sgt. LaFountain responded to the area and was able to clear the road of the debris.
Lawnwood Dr-10:13 p.m.
While on patrol, Detective Noel recovered a stolen vehicle at a residence on Lawnwood Drive. While at the residence following up on an unrelated matter, Det. Noel identified a stolen vehicle case out of Burlington and confirmed with their agency. The vehicle was subsequently towed from the residence.
