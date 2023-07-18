Friday, July 7:
Boysenberry Dr.-1:29 p.m.
Officer McQueen spoke with a resident on Boysenberry Drive who reported a package stolen from their porch. The resident’s doorbell camera footage identified a man leaving the porch. The man was identified as a neighbor who was contacted and advised the package was delivered to his house accidentally, and when he went to return the package no one was home. Officer McQueen was able to return the package to the owner.
North Road-4:36 p.m.
Officer Bosworth was dispatched to a residence on North Road for a neighbor dispute. Upon arrival, the caller confirmed this was an ongoing neighbor dispute, often involving loose dogs in their yard. Ofc. Bosworth spoke with the dog owner and questioned and advised the dog must be kept off the neighbor’s property.
Saturday, July 8:
US Route 2 / Flats-3:50 a.m.
While on patrol, Officer Schiavo came upon an individual walking on the road. Given the time of night, Officer Schiavo checked in with the subject and ultimately provided a courtesy ride to the bus station.
Trayah Dr.-10:56 p.m.
Cpl. Grenier responded to a residence on Trayah Drive for a resident experiencing a medical incident. Cpl. Grenier remained on the scene for the arrival of Milton Rescue.
Sunday, July 9:
Lake Road-12:33 p.m.
Officer Bosworth spoke with residents that resides on Lake Road regarding landlord/tenant issues.
River St / Barnum St.-7:54 p.m.
While on patrol, Detective Noel began a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation. Upon making contact with the operator, signs of impairment were noted. After completing Standard Field Sobriety Tests, the driver was taken into custody for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence and will appear in court.
Monday, July 10:
Railroad St-3:29 p.m.
Officer Jones and Sgt. Locke responded to a residence on Railroad Street for the report of a possible structure fire. On scene, it was confirmed a permitted burn was happening in the backyard.
Southerberry Dr / Green St-11:33 p.m.
While on patrol, Cpl. Coulombe initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for an observed motor vehicle violation. Upon identifying the driver it was learned their license was criminally suspended. The driver was issued a citation and will appear in court.
Tuesday, July 11:
River St. Park-11:10 a.m.
Sgt. Locke assisted in shutting down River Street Park as rising floodwaters made it unsafe to use the park or remain in the area.
Bartlett Road-7:47 p.m.
Officer Flynn, Cpl. Coulombe, and Detective Noel responded to a residence on Bartlett Road for the report of a domestic disturbance. After an investigation on scene, a male was taken into custody for Domestic Assault and will appear in court.
Wednesday, July 12:
East Road-12:37 p.m.
Detective Noel was dispatched to East Road for a single-car motor vehicle accident. The driver advised they had leaned over to pick up an object that had fallen, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and flip over. The vehicle sustained moderate damage in the crash and the driver was transported for further evaluation.
US Route 2 / Flats-2:23 p.m.
While on the scene for a crash on US RT 2, Sgt. Locke and Sgt. Philbrook assisted with a secondary three-car motor vehicle accident due to distracted driving. Each vehicle sustained damage in the accident and one of the operators was evaluated by rescue.
Thursday, July 13:
Woodcrest Cir. / Hemlock Road-5:29 p.m.
Detective Noel responded to the area of Woodcrest Circle for the report of a vehicle operating erratically, unable to maintain a lane of travel, and hitting a curb. Detective Noel was able to locate the vehicle and made contact with the driver who was not found to be impaired and was warned for their operation.
Friday, July 14:
Rita Way-12:10 a.m.
Officer Schiavo and Cpl. Grenier responded to a reported disturbance on Rita Way. Upon arrival, it was confirmed the confrontation was verbal only. One subject was provided a courtesy ride to separate the parties for the evening.
