Friday, July 28:
Quarry Ln / North Road-4:35 p.m.
Officer Carlson was sent to the area of Quarry Lane and North Road for a single-car motor vehicle accident. The operator and passenger were uninjured in the accident, though the vehicle did sustain moderate damage and was towed from the scene.
Algonquin Reef Road-7:10 p.m.
Cpl. Coulombe responded to Algonquin Reef Road for the report of a resident involved in an ATV accident. On the scene it was learned that the operator accidentally engaged the throttle when intending to break, causing the ATV to hit a rock and slip over an embankment. Cpl. Coulombe remained on the scene to assist with the rescue. The resident was ultimately transported for further medical care.
Saturday, July 29:
US RT 2 / Sand Bar Bridge-12:01 p.m.
Cpl. Jones was dispatched to US RT 2 near the Sand Bar for a boat that was crashing into the rocks near the sand bar. Upon arrival Cpl. Jones located the vessel, which had stalled and was near to crashing into the rocks. Each occupant of the boat was wearing a life jacket and no injuries were sustained. Grand Isle County Fire Department ultimately towed the boat.
Cobble Hill Road-9:13 p.m.
Officer Flynn responded to a residence on Cobble Hill Road for a resident experiencing a medical incident. Officer Flynn remained with the resident until the arrival of Colchester Rescue who was transported for further medical care.
Monday, July 30:
Jasper Mine Road / Mayo Road-5:21 a.m.
While on patrol, Cpl. Coulombe initiated a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation. Upon identifying the driver, it was learned their license was criminally suspended. The operator was issued a citation and will appear in court.
Railroad St-3:35 p.m.
Cpl. Jones responded to Railroad Street for the report of an erratic vehicle. Cpl. Jones was able to locate the vehicle and made contact with the operator who advised they were on their phone. The driver was issued a ticket.
Tuesday, July 31:
Boysenberry Dr-8:27 p.m.
Officer Schiavo responded to the area of Boysenberry Drive for the report of a driver operating a motorcycle with their child after drinking. Officer Schiavo was able to locate the individual and made contact. The odor of intoxicants and signs of impairment were noted. After completing Standard Field Sobriety Tests, the operator was taken into custody for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence and will appear in court.
Cooper Road-8:47 p.m.
Cpl. Grenier was dispatched to a residence on Cooper Road for the report of a dog barking for an extended period of time. Cpl. Grenier was able to locate the owner and the dog was brought inside.
Wednesday, Aug. 1:
Benning Cir-10:23 a.m.
Officer McQueen and Detective Noel were sent to a residence on Benning Circle for a domestic disturbance. On the scene, it was determined the incident was verbal in nature, and that nothing physical had occurred.
Dewey Dr-7:54 p.m.
Cpl. Grenier responded to a residence on Dewey Drive for a possible electrical fire. Upon arrival Cpl. Grenier met with the homeowner who advised they were having an ongoing electrical issue somewhere between his meter and the residence. Milton Fire arrived on the scene and Green Mountain Power was contacted to check the meter and electrical connections.
Thursday, Aug. 2:
Park Place-9:35 a.m.
Cpl. Jones handled a dog bite incident that occurred at Bombardier Dog Park.
Meadow Road-4:07 p.m.
While on patrol, Detective Noel initiated a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation. The operator was identified and their license was criminally suspended. Additionally, through subsequent investigation, the driver was found to be in possession of illegal narcotics. Additionally, the passenger of the vehicle was arrested on an active arrest warrant and was transported to corrections and will appear in court.
Friday, Aug. 3:
Bombardier Road-4:17 p.m.
Sgt. Locke and Cpl. Jones responded to the Milton Public Library for the report of a disturbance. On arrival, two juveniles advised a third juvenile began harassing them outside, so they went inside the library to seek help. Once inside, the third juvenile began causing a disturbance. Officers contacted the juvenile’s parent to pick them up and advised any further issue would result in a trespass from the library.
Us Route 7 S-6:49 p.m.
Sgt. Locke responded to a business on US RT7 for a resident experiencing a medical incident. Sgt. Locke remained on scene and assisted Milton Rescue who transported the subject for further medical care.
