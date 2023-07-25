Friday, July 14:
Rita Way-12:10 a.m.
Officer Schiavo responded to a residence on Rita Way for a disturbance. Upon arrival Officer Schiavo spoke with the resident who was requesting an acquaintance removed from the home as they were intoxicated and causing a disturbance. The subject was provided a courtesy ride away from the residence.
W Milton Road / Bear Trap Road-9:24 p.m.
While on patrol, Cpl. Coulombe initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for a motor vehicle violation. Upon identifying the operator it was learned their license was criminally suspended.
Saturday, July 15:
Murray Ave-7:24 a.m.
Sgt. Locke responded to Murray Ave for the report of a loose cow on the road causing a traffic hazard. The owner of the cow was located and responded to the scene to address the issue.
Paddock Ln-11:33 p.m.
Officer Schiavo was dispatched to the area of Paddock Lane for the report of multiple gunshots. On the scene, he spoke with the neighbors of the caller who advised it was fireworks and would not set off more
Sunday, July 16:
Owen Ct-12:27 p.m.
Officer Jones spoke with a resident in regard to child custody concerns.
Railroad St / Whisper Ln-10:19 p.m.
While on patrol, Cpl. Coulombe initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for an observed motor vehicle violation. Upon making contact with the operator, signs of impairment were noted. After performing Standard Field Sobriety Tests, the operator was taken into custody for Suspicion of Driving Under the Influence. Additionally, consent was given to Detective Noel searched the vehicle which located serval baggies of suspected narcotics. The operator will appear in court for multiple charges.
Monday, July 17:
Lake Road-7:48 a.m.
Officer McQueen and Sgt. Philbrook responded to an active alarm at a business on Lake Road. Upon arrival Officers were met by an employee who advised the activation was accidental.
Fishing Access Road-7:06 p.m.
Cpl. Grenier and Ofc. Schiavo responded to the Van Everest Fishing Access area for the report of CPR in progress after a near drowning. On the scene, the patient was conscious and breathing. Cpl. Grenier spoke with occupants of a boat who advised they were swimming when the subject struggled and then went under the water. One of the occupants was able to reach the subject in the water and the group was able to return them to the boat. After several minutes of CPR, large amounts of water came out, and breathing resumed. The patient was transported to be further evaluated.
Tuesday, July 18:
Centre Dr.-10:32 a.m.
Officer Bosworth and Officer McQueen responded to a church on Centre Drive for the report of a resident experiencing a medical incident. The individual was having difficulty breathing; Officer Bosworth being first on scene aided them in attempting to better open their airway. The officers remained on scene until the arrival of rescue who transported the patient for further medical assistance.
Us Route 7 N-10:03 p.m.
While on patrol, Officer Schiavo made contact with a broken down vehicle near US RT 7. The driver arranged for assistance and was all set.
Wednesday, July 19:
Herrick Ave-6:06 a.m.
Cpl. Grenier responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Herrick Avenue near the Middle School. The operator was uninjured in the crash and the motorcycle sustained minor damage.
Taylor St.-10:11 a.m.
Officer McQueen met with a resident who had questions in regards to trespassing a subject from their property.
Thursday, July 20:
Tennis Ct-2:18 p.m.
Sgt. Locke responded to the area of the Tennis Court by Bombardier Park for a juvenile with a cut to the hand. Sgt. Locke remained on scene with the juvenile and their parent and administered first aid until the arrival of Milton Rescue.
Walker Dr-9:02 p.m.
Officer Flynn, Cpl. Coulombe, and Sgt. Locke were dispatched to a residence on Walker Drive for the report of a domestic disturbance. After speaking with both parties on the scene, a subject was taken into custody for Domestic Assault. The subject was lodged until their appearance in court for the charge.
