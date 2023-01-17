Friday, Jan. 6:
Bombardier Road-11:08 a.m.
Officer Palermo responded to a housing complex on Bombardier Road for the report of an elevator alarm activation. Ofc. Palermo checked both elevators which were functioning properly. Management advised they were not aware of an issue and that the alarm activation may have been accidental.
US Route 7 S / Centre Dr-2:27 p.m.
Officer McQueen was sent to the area of US RT7 and Center drive for a two-car motor vehicle accident. Though neither operator was injured in the crash, both vehicles were towed due to damage.
Saturday, Jan. 7:
Lake Road-2:25 a.m.
Cpl. Grenier was sent to a residence on Lake Road for the report of a verbal disturbance. Upon arrival, Cpl. Grenier spoke with both parties who confirmed they had a disagreement that was verbal, but not physical. Both subjects were provided information for additional resources and one of the individuals departed for the evening.
US Route 7 S-12:21 p.m.
Officer McQueen and Officer Palermo were sent to a business on US RT 7 with the report of an individual having a medical incident. Officers assisted Milton Rescue with lifting the subject who was transported for further medical care.
Sunday, Jan. 8:
US Route 2 / Sandbar-6:16 p.m.
While on patrol, Officer Schiavo performed a traffic stop on a vehicle for an observed motor vehicle violation. Officer Schiavo was able to capture the radar of the vehicle traveling 90 MPH in a 45 MPH zone. The driver was issued a citation and will appear in court at a later date.
US Route 7 S-7:09 p.m.
Cpl. Grenier was sent to a residence on US RT 7 for the report of a verbal argument between several people. Upon arrival, the parties were continuing to argue, though Cpl. Grenier was able to get the parties separated. It was confirmed the incident was verbal in nature only, and one of the subjects was provided a courtesy ride to separate from the incident.
Monday, Jan. 9:
Chrisemily Ln-11:42 a.m.
Cpl. Hendry responded to a business on Chrisemily Lane for the report of an individual potentially needing medical care. Cpl. Hendry remained on the scene with the subject until the arrival of Milton Rescue.
Tuesday, Jan. 10:
Sand Bar State Park-12:00 a.m.
While on patrol, Officer Flynn stopped to check on two vehicles parked near the Sand Bar State Park. Upon making contact and identifying the individuals, it was learned that one of the operator’s licenses was criminally suspended. The driver was issued a citation and will appear in court at a later date.
East Road-12:41 p.m.
Officer Jones was sent to East Road for a single-car motor vehicle accident. Upon arrival to the area, one vehicle could be seen off the roadway. Officer Jones made contact with the operator who advised they don’t often drive on East Road, and were unable to slow down in time to navigate the area of the road with the train trestle. The vehicle sustained significant damage and the operator was evaluated and ultimately transported by Milton Rescue for further medical care.
Wednesday, Jan. 11:
US RT 7 / US RT 2, Colchester-1:16 a.m.
While on patrol, Cpl. Coulombe initiated a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation. Upon making contact with the driver, signs of intoxication were noted. The operator was taken into custody for Suspicion of Driving Under the Influence and will appear in court at a later date.
Ethan Allen Hwy / Skunk Hill Rd, Georgia-2:30 p.m.
While on patrol in Georgia, Officer Palermo noted a number of vehicles swerving to avoid an object in the roadway. Ofc. Palermo was able to locate a large PVC pipe in the roadway and remove it to allow traffic to resume as normal.
Thursday, Jan. 12:
Dewey Dr-12:50 p.m.
Officer Palermo responded to a residence on Dewey Drive for a resident experiencing a medical incident. Officer Palmero was able to assist Milton Rescue.
Duffy Rd / Town Line-10:03 p.m.
Officer Schiavo responded to the area of Duffy Road near the Essex town line at the request of Essex PD to temporarily close down the road as several cars had gone off the road.
