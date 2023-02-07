Friday, Jan. 27:
Bombardier Road-9:02 a.m.
Cpl. Hendry was sent to a residence producing smoke on Bombardier Road for a fire alarm activation. Cpl. Hendry made contact with the resident who advised the smoke was from cooking. Milton Fire then arrived on the scene.
US Route 7 N-4:10 p.m.
While on patrol, Cpl. Hendry made contact with an individual with an active arrest warrant. The subject was issued a citation and will appear in court.
Saturday, Jan. 28:
Taylor St-12:40 a.m.
While on patrol, Cpl. Coulombe made contact with a subject who was seen operating a motor vehicle. The individual currently has pre-trial conditions from the court that require a 24-hour curfew at their residence. The subject was issued a citation and will appear in court.
US Route 7, Colchester-1:43 p.m.
Sgt. Locke responded just over the border into Colchester on US RT 7 to assist the Colchester police. The Colchester Police Department had a subject acting disorderly in a vehicle. Sgt. Locke stood by until the situation was resolved.
Sunday, Jan. 29:
Cameron Dr, St Albans Town-8:08 a.m.
Officer Jones and K9 Biscotti responded to St. Albans to assist the Franklin County Sherriff’s Department with an external K9 sweep of a vehicle.
Arrowhead Lake-2:49 p.m.
Sgt. Locke was approached by a resident who advised they had passed Arrowhead Lake and noticed people ice fishing in a potentially unsafe area. Sgt. Locke responded to the area, though noted the location of the people fishing was safe.
Monday, Jan. 30:
Kingsbury Crossing-12:02 p.m.
Officer Palermo was dispatched to a residence on Kingsbury Crossing for a resident having a medical incident. The officer remained on scene with Milton Rescue and assisted with readying the patient for transport for Further Medical Care.
Tuesday, Jan. 31:
Middle Road / Fuller Road-10:06 a.m.
Officer Palermo responded to the area of Middle and Fuller Road for a vehicle off the roadway. The operator was not injured and the vehicle did not seem to be damaged. The officer stood by to oversee traffic since the vehicle was in the roadway.
US Route 7 N-5:30 p.m.
Cpl. Grenier responded to the area of US RT7 for the report of an erratic driver. Cpl. Grenier was able to locate the vehicle and made contact with the operator. No signs of impairment were noted and the operator was warned about their operation.
Wednesday, Feb. 1:
Main St / North Road-3:16 a.m.
Officer Schiavo received an animal problem complaint in regard to loose cows in the roadway on North Road. The officer was able to make contact with the owner who took care of the issue.
Bombardier Road-7:03 p.m.
Cpl. Hendry and Officer Jones responded to a residence on Bombardier Road for a resident needing medical aid. Cpl. Hendry and Officer Jones aided Milton Rescue in preparing the resident for transportation for further medical care.
Thursday, Feb. 2:
Cobble Hill Road-8:07 a.m.
Officer Carlson was sent to a residence on Cobble Hill to perform a welfare check on a resident at the request of their child. Upon arrival Ofc. Carlson met with the resident who was well.
Sanderson Road-3:30 p.m.
Sgt. Locke responded to a farm on Sanderson Road to address a concern about the cows and their conditions. The owner showed multiple water sources for the animals that are kept thawed by heaters, and a few areas where the cows are shielded from the wind.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.