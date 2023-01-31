Friday, Jan. 20:
US RT 7 / Lake Road-9:31 a.m.
Officer McQueen responded to the area of US RT 7 and Lake Road for the report of a single-car motor vehicle crash. Upon arrival, a single vehicle slid off the roadway into a ditch. The operator was uninjured and after the vehicle was removed from the ditch, was provided a courtesy ride home.
Murray Ave-10:26 a.m.
Officer Palermo was sent to a residence on Murray Ave due to a resident was having a medical incident. Ofc. Palermo remained on the scene with the subject until the arrival of Colchester Rescue.
Saturday, Jan. 21:
Manley Road-11:08 a.m.
Officer McQueen and Sgt. Philbrook responded to a residence on Manley Road for an active alarm. The area was searched and found to be secure.
Sunday, Jan. 22:
Bombardier Road-12:13 a.m.
Cpl. Grenier issued a warning to a vehicle parked on the street on Allen Drive in violation of the Winter Parking ban.
W Milton Road-7:52 p.m.
Officer Schiavo was sent to a residence on West Milton Road to perform a welfare check. The caller was concerned about the subject since they had not heard from them in some time. Officer Schiavo was able to make contact with the subject who was well and passed on the information to the caller.
Monday, Jan. 23:
East Road / Farnsworth Road, Colchester-8:41 a.m.
Sgt. Locke responded to the area of East and Farnsworth Road at the request of the Colchester Police Department to assist with traffic control. Sgt. Locke blocked the road for a short time for CPD to investigate and address a multi-vehicle accident.
Johnsons Ct-5:24 p.m.
Cpl. Hendry responded to the area of Johnsons Court for the report of a suspicious vehicle. Cpl. Hendry was able to make contact with the driver who showed signs of impairment. After performing Standard Field Sobriety Tests the operator was taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence and will appear in court at a later date.
Tuesday, Jan. 24:
Green St-12:05 p.m.
Cpl. Hendry and Sgt. Locke were sent to a residence on Green Street at the request of the resident. Upon arrival, the resident advised they were in a verbal dispute with the other occupant of the home, but the situation had de-escalated. The resident was provided with information for additional resources.
Catamount Dr-3:00 p.m.
Officer Jones was sent to a business on Catamount Drive for a 911 hang-up call with dispatch unable to reach anyone when calling back. Officer Jones was able to make contact with an employee on the scene who advised it was likely an accidental call and they were all set.
Wednesday, Jan. 25:
Herrick Ave-1:35 p.m.
Sgt. LaFountain responded to Herrick Avenue for the report of a downed power line in the roadway. Upon arrival, the downed power line was located, though the line was not in the roadway. The utility company had already been notified of the wire.
Lamoille Terr-9:25 p.m.
Officer Schiavo was sent to the area of Lamoille Terrace for a vehicle that slid off the road. Officer Schiavo provided a courtesy ride home to the driver.
Thursday, Jan. 26:
Main St-1:28 a.m.
Officer Schiavo and Cpl. Grenier responded to a building on Main Street for the report of an active alarm. The area was searched and found to be secure.
Us Route 7 S-11:57 a.m.
Officer McQueen was sent to a residence on US RT 7 for the report of an issue between neighbors. The caller said their neighbor knocked loudly on their front door and then opened the door and attempted to enter. The neighbor was located and trespassed.
