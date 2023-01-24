Friday, Jan. 13:
Bombardier Road-12:27 a.m.
While on patrol, Officer Flynn issued a warning on a vehicle parked on the road, a violation of the winter parking ban.
199 Us Route 7 S-12:46 p.m.
Officer Jones was sent to a business on US RT 7 at the request of the business to trespass a subject that had committed previous retail thefts. The subject was located and subsequently trespassed from the business.
Saturday, Jan. 14:
Merrill Ln-7:41 p.m.
While on patrol, Cpl. Coulombe took note of a sizable unattended fire in the common green area on Merrill Lane. While further investigating the fire, a resident in the area approached with their recycling with the intention of burning the debris. The resident was issued a warning and educated on what items could and could not be burned. Milton Fire arrived on the scene to extinguish the fire.
Ethan Allen Hwy / Equestrian Ln, Georgia-10:26 p.m.
While on patrol, Officer Flynn began a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation. Upon identifying and making contact with the operator, signs of intoxication were noted. The driver advised they had consumed alcohol prior to driving and consented to perform standard field sobriety tests. At the conclusion of the tests, the operator was taken into custody for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence and will appear in court at a later date.
Sunday, Jan. 15:
Main St-3:39 p.m.
Cpl. Porter was sent to a residence on Main Street for the report of a disturbance between a landlord and a soon-to-be former tenant. Cpl. Porter arrived on the scene and was able to de-escalate the argument. Ultimately the former tenant turned over the keys and departed.
Us Route 2 / Flag Pole-8:42 p.m.
While on patrol, Ofc. Schiavo and Detective Noel began a traffic stop on a vehicle for an observed motor vehicle violation. Upon identifying the occupants, the passenger was found to be in possession of illegal narcotics. The narcotics were seized and the subject was issued a citation to appear in court.
Monday, Jan. 16:
US RT 7-10:03 a.m.
While on patrol, Cpl. Hendry came upon a subject who was believed to have an active warrant. Dispatch was able to confirm the warrant, and the subject was given a citation to appear in court.
River St / Main St-7:46 p.m.
While on patrol, Officer Schiavo initiated a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation. Upon making contact with the driver, potential signs of impairment were noted. The driver consented to perform standard field sobriety tests but was ultimately not found to be impaired. The operator was issued a warning for their erratic operation.
Tuesday, Jan. 17:
Us Route 7 S-1:30 p.m.
Officer McQueen was dispatched to a business on US RT 7 with the report of retail theft. The person of interest was identified and trespassed from the store.
US Route 2 / Sandbar-8:37 p.m.
While on Patrol, Officer Schiavo began a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation. The vehicle was observed on radar traveling 76MPH in a marked 45MPH zone. The operator was issued a citation and will appear in court at a later date.
Wednesday, Jan. 18:
Ethan Allen Highway, Georgia-8:25 p.m.
While on patrol in Georgia, Cpl. Coulombe initiated a traffic stop after observing a vehicle unable to main the lane of travel. When making contact with the operator, signs of intoxication were noted. After performing standard field sobriety tests, the driver was taken in to custody for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence and will appear in court at a later date.
US Route 2 / Sandbar-9:29 p.m.
Officer Flynn was dispatched to the area of US RT2 for a concerned third-party report of a person in dark clothing walking on the road. Upon locating and contacting the individual, it was learned they had two active arrest warrants. The subject was taken into custody for the warrants.
Thursday, Jan. 19:
Middle Road Market-11:17 a.m.
While on patrol, Sgt. LaFountain initiated a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation. Upon identifying the operator it was learned the driver’s license was criminally suspended. The subject will appear in court at a later date.
W Milton Rd-5:48 p.m.
Sgt. Locke was dispatched to the area of W Milton Road for a car versus pedestrian motor vehicle accident. The pedestrian sustained a minor injury to the arm/elbow area and was transported for further evaluation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.