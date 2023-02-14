Friday, Feb. 3:
Cobble Hill Road-2:39 a.m.
Cpl. Hendry was sent to a residence on Cobble Hill for the report of a possible chimney fire. Upon arrival, Cpl. Hendry met with the resident who advised initially the chimney was glowing orange, and they heard what sounded like things falling inside, but it has since subsided. Fire arrived on the scene and determined it was likely a build-up in the chimney that needed cleaning.
Catamount Dr-5:56 p.m.
Cpl. Grenier and Ofc. Palermo were dispatched to a business on Catamount Drive for an active alarm. The area and exterior were checked and the business was found to be secure.
Saturday, Feb. 4:
Lamoille Terrace-12:12 p.m.
Officer Palermo responded to a residence on Lamoille Terrace for a resident experiencing a medical incident. Ofc. Palermo remained on scene until the arrival of Milton Rescue and assisted with readying the patient for transport for further medical care.
Sunday, Feb. 5:
Arrowhead Lake-11:12 a.m.
Officer Palermo was notified by the Milton Fire Department of an unoccupied ATV on Arrowhead Lake. The ATV was left on the lake in an area with thin ice. Attempts were made to identify the owner of the ATV with Social Media Posts. Ultimately, the ATV was removed from the Ice.
US Route 7-1:04 p.m.
Cpl. Grenier responded to the area of US RT 7 with the report of an aggressive and erratic operator, passing several cars at a high rate of speed. Cpl. Grenier was able to locate the vehicle and spoke with the operator. No signs of impairment were noted and the operator was warned about their operation.
Monday, Feb. 6:
US Route 7 / Barnum St-9:39 a.m.
While on patrol, Cpl. Coulombe initiated a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation. Upon making contact with and identifying the driver it was learned that in addition to their license being criminally suspended, the driver had court-ordered conditions not to drive, and had three active arrest warrants. The driver was taken into custody for the arrest warrants and will appear in court at a later date for the new violations.
Partridge Ln-10:58 a.m.
Officer Flynn responded to a residence on Partridge Lane to perform a welfare check on the resident. The officer was able to make contact with the resident who was well. This information was passed along to the caller who requested the welfare check.
Tuesday, Feb. 7:
Main St-3:34 a.m.
Cpl. Hendry responded to the area of Main Street where it was reported the train was stopped on the track, potentially blocking the road. On scene, it was confirmed the train was stopped and blocking the street, though the safety arms were down and the lights were flashing to indicate the train’s presence. The railroad was made aware and sent someone to address the issue.
Dewey Dr-10:33 a.m.
While on patrol, Cpl. Coulombe initiated a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation. Upon identifying the operator it was learned that their license was criminally suspended. The operator was issued a citation and will appear in court at a later date.
Wednesday, Feb. 8:
East Road / McMullen Road-5:36 a.m.
Cpl. Hendry responded to the area of East Road for a vehicle that had gone off the roadway. On scene, it appeared the vehicle, which was not well-equipped for winter driving conditions, had hit a patch of gathered snow and subsequently went off the road. A tow truck was able to bring the vehicle back onto the roadway and the driver was able to depart.
Rebecca Lander Dr-9:59 a.m.
Officers and Command Staff from Milton PD responded to Milton High School with the report of an active shooter. After ensuring the school went into lockdown, the school and exterior were searched and confirmed the call was unfounded. It was later learned that Milton was one of 21 schools across the state that received the same Hoax call.
Thursday, Feb. 9:
Benning Cir-11:00 a.m.
Cpl. Grenier responded to a residence on Benning Circle with the report of a resident in need of medical care. Cpl. Grenier was able to collect initial information and remain on the scene with the patient until the arrival of Colchester Rescue.
