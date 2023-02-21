Friday, Feb. 10:
US Route 7 S-4:59 p.m.
While on patrol, Cpl. Coulombe began a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation. Upon making contact and identifying the operator it was learned their license was suspended. The driver was issued a citation and will appear in court at a later date.
River St-7:44 p.m.
Officer Jones was sent to the area of River Street with the report of an erratic operator, nearly crashing their vehicle. Officer Jones was able to locate the vehicle and make contact with the operator. No signs of impairment were noted and the driver was given a warning in regard to their operation.
Saturday, Feb. 11:
US Route 7 / Boysenberry Dr-3:13 p.m.
While on patrol, Detective Noel conducted a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation. Upon identifying the driver it was learned that their license was criminally suspended. The driver was issued a citation and will appear in court at a later date.
Jimmo Dr, Colchester-6:42 p.m.
Detective Noel responded to Colchester at the request of Colchester PD to assist with an active alarm at a business. Det. Noel met with a Corporal from Colchester PD who advised there was an open door. The interior of the business was cleared and found to be secure.
Sunday, Feb. 12:
US RT 2 / Clay Point Rd, Colchester-10:30 p.m.
While on patrol, Officer Schiavo began a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation. Officer Schiavo was passed by a vehicle operating at 82MPH, captured on radar, in a marked 50MPH zone. The driver was issued a citation for Excessive Speed and will appear in court at a later date.
Monday, Feb. 13:
Meadow Road-11:09 p.m.
Officer Schiavo and Officer McQueen responded to a residence on Meadow Road for a call for service. Upon identifying the occupants of the residence, it was learned one of the occupants had an active arrest warrant. The subject was issued a citation and will appear in court.
US Route 7 S-11:46 p.m.
Officer McQueen was sent to a business on US RT7 for a subject involved in a retail theft they wanted trespassed from the store. The Subject was identified and was ultimately trespassed.
Tuesday, Feb. 14:
8:46 a.m. - US Route 7 S / Racine Road
Officer Palermo and Sgt. Philbrook were sent to the area of US RT7 and Racine Road for a two-car motor vehicle accident. Both vehicles sustained damage and both drivers sustained minor injuries.
Cherry St-1:19 p.m.
Detective Noel received a piece of lost property a resident found on Cherry Street. The owner of the property was identified and the item was returned.
Wednesday, Feb. 15:
US RT 7-9:37 a.m.
Officer Flynn responded to US Route 7 for a two-car motor vehicle accident. No injuries occurred during the incident, though both vehicles sustained minor damage.
Catamount Dr-11:48 p.m.
Officer Carlson was dispatched to a business on Catamount Drive for an active alarm. The exterior of the building was searched and found to be secure.
Thursday, Feb. 16:
US Route 7 S-5:03 a.m.
Officer Carlson responded to a business on US RT 7 for an active alarm. The building was cleared and found to be secure.
