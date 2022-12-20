Friday, Dec. 9:
Cobble Hill Road-10:02 a.m.
Sgt. Philbrook and Officer Palermo were sent to a domestic dispute on Cobble Hill Road between two adult siblings. One subject, who has not resided in the residence for many years, attempted to gain entry. It was also learned upon identifying the subject that they had an active arrest warrant. The individual was issued a Flash Citation and will appear in Court.
Winter Ln / McMullen Road-10:02 a.m.
While on patrol and running radar, Officer Schiavo was passed by a vehicle traveling 66 MPH in a marked 30 MPH zone. Officer Schiavo began a traffic stop and made contact with the operator. The driver was issued a ticket for the speed, and the incident was sent to the Reparative Board in lieu of criminal charges.
Saturday, Dec. 10:
Hobbs Road-8:57 a.m.
Sgt. Philbrook received a credit card that was found and turned in to the Police Department. Sgt. Philbrook was able to identify the owner of the card who was then notified and came to retrieve it.
US Route 7 S / Catamount Dr-8:50 p.m.
While on patrol, Sgt. LaFountain stopped in the area of US RT 7 and Catamount Drive for a vehicle pulled off to the side of the road. An occupant in the vehicle advised they had ran out of gas. Sgt. LaFountain remained on scene until the operator returned with gas.
Sunday, Dec. 11:
Ted Road-10:09 a.m.
Officer Palermo and Sgt. Philbrook responded to a residence on Ted Road to assist Milton Rescue. Officers stood by with the resident until the arrival of Rescue who transported the individual for further medical care.
Middle Road / Gardner Road-7:51 p.m.
Cpl. Grenier responded to the area of Middle and Gardner Road for the report of a single-vehicle accident. Upon arrival at the scene, a vehicle was off the road with no occupant. Cpl. Grenier identified the registered owner as a resident of the town and made contact at the residence. The registered owner confirmed he had been driving and left the car. Cpl. Grenier noted signs of intoxication and the driver confirmed they had consumed alcohol. The subject was ultimately taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence and will appear in court at a later date.
Monday, Dec. 12:
Bombardier Road-12:41 a.m.
Cpl. Grenier issued two warnings to vehicles parked on the roadway in violation of the Winter Parking Ban.
Middle Road-7:51 p,m.
Officer Flynn and Officer Carlson were dispatched to a residence on Middle Road for the report of a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, Officers spoke with one of the involved parties who advised they were in a verbal argument involving relationship issues, but that the incident was verbal only. The other involved party had already left the residence. Information for additional resources was provided.
Tuesday, Dec. 13:
Middle Road-12:14 a.m.
Officer Flynn was sent to the area of Middle Road for the report of a possible large deceased animal on the road. Upon arrival, it was determined to be a large piece of home insulation that was removed from the roadway.
Cold Spring Road-4:05 p.m.
Officer Carlson responded with Milton Rescue to the area of Cold Spring Road for the report of an individual walking on the road with a broken foot and potentially altered mental health. Ultimately Milton Rescue transported the subject for further medical care.
Wednesday, Dec. 14:
Middle Road-12:07 p.m.
Officer Schiavo spoke with an individual who reported their spouse’s military placard appeared to have been stolen from their gravestone at the cemetery. The incident is currently under investigation.
Thursday, Dec. 15:
Woodcrest Cir-1:14 a.m.
Officer Palermo responded to a residence on Woodcrest Circle for a medical event. Officer Palermo spoke with the family and remained on the scene for the arrival of Milton Rescue who transported the subject for further medical care.
Us Route 7 S-9:00 a.m.
Sgt. LaFountain was dispatched to US RT 7 for the report of debris on the road. Upon arrival, several pieces of hardwood flooring were seen on the road. Sgt. LaFountain was able to remove the wood from the roadway.
