Friday, Dec. 30:
Green Field Way-3:27 a.m.
Cpl. Grenier responded to a residence on Green Field Way for the report of a resident with a medical episode. Cpl. Grenier waited with the patient for the arrival of Milton Rescue who transported the patient for further medical care.
US Route 7 S-5:01 p.m.
Officer Jones and Cpl. Hendry were sent to a business on US RT 7 for the report of an individual acting erratically. Upon locating and identifying the subject it was learned they had an active arrest warrant. The subject was taken into custody for the warrant.
Saturday, Dec. 31:
US RT 7 / Chrisemily Ln-6:15 a.m.
While on patrol, Cpl. Coulombe initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for an observed motor vehicle violation. Upon identifying the occupants of the vehicle, one subject was discovered to have an active arrest warrant. The subject was taken into custody for the warrant.
Hobbs Road-7:13 a.m.
Cpl. Hendry responded to the area of Hobbs Road for the report of low-hanging power lines. Upon arrival, the wires were identified as Comcast Cable wires, and Comcast was notified.
Sunday, Jan. 1:
Tennis Courts-4:55 a.m.
While on patrol, Ofc. Carlson performed a check of the town’s parks and came upon a vehicle with two sleeping subjects. The individuals were asked to move along as the park was closed.
Stacey St-3:37 p.m.
Sgt. Philbrook responded to the area of Stacey Street for the report of ATVs riding around the landfill. The area was checked, though no ATVs could be located.
Monday, Jan. 2:
US RT 7 / Barnum St-8:19 a.m.
While on patrol, Cpl. Coulombe initiated a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation. Upon making contact with the driver it was learned that their license was criminally suspended. The driver was issued a citation and will appear in court at a later date.
Us Route 7 / Edgewater Ter-9:13 a.m.
Cpl. Porter responded to the area of US RT 7 and Edgewater Terrace for a downed tree in the road. Cpl. Porter was able to remove the tree from the roadway to allow traffic to resume as normal.
Tuesday, Jan. 3:
Nancy Dr-3:13 a.m.
Cpl. Grenier and Officer Schiavo were sent to Nancy Drive for the report of an active alarm at a business. The exterior of the building and surrounding area was searched and found to be secure.
US Route 7 / Rebecca Lander-7:09 a.m.
While on patrol, Officer Palermo conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an observed motor vehicle violation. Upon identifying the driver it was learned that their license was criminally suspended. The driver was issued a citation and will appear in court at a later date.
Wednesday, Jan. 4:
US RT 7 N-9:41 a.m.
Officer Carlson responded to the area of US RT 7 for a disabled vehicle. Due to the spot of the vehicle, Officer Carlson provided safety lights and traffic control until the vehicle could be towed.
Thursday, Jan. 5:
Lake Road-5:46 p.m.
Officer Carlson was dispatched to a residence on Lake Road to aid a resident who was having a medical incident. Ofc. Carlson remained on scene with the subject until the arrival of Milton Rescue for further medical care.
Industrial Park Road, Georgia-11:55 p.m.
Cpl. Coulombe responded to a business on Industrial Park for the report of a 911 hang-up call. Upon arrival, Cpl. Coulombe was met by staff who advised it was likely set off by the cleaning team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.