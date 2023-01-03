Friday, Dec. 23:
W Milton Road-8:21 a.m.
Officer McQueen responded to the area of W Milton Road for a fallen tree in the road blocking both lanes of travel. Officer McQueen was able to remove the tree from the roadway and traffic resumed normally.
Route 7 S / Boysenberry Dr-3:09 p.m.
Officer Schiavo responded to the area of US RT 7 and Boysenberry where a possibly intoxicated driver was reported. Ofc. Schiavo was able to locate the vehicle and upon making contact with the operator after conducting a motor vehicle stop, the strong odor of intoxicants was noted. The driver consented to perform Standard Field Sobriety Tests and was ultimately taken into custody for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence. The driver will appear in court at a later date.
Saturday, Dec. 24:
Trayah Dr-12:35 a.m.
Sgt. Locke and Officer Palermo were sent to the area of Trayah Drive where a possibly intoxicated driver was reported. The vehicle was seen on US RT7, then pulled into a driveway. Sgt. Locke made contact with the operator who advised they did not live at that residence, and was looking to pick up their child at an address on that street. At this time, signs of intoxication were noted. After performing Standard Field Sobriety Tests, the driver was taken into custody for Suspicion of Driving Under the Influence and will appear in court at a later date.
Acorn Dr-8:10 p.m.
Officer Flynn was sent to a residence on Acorn Drive to help Milton Rescue with a patient in need of medical care. Upon arrival, Ofc. Flynn helped with lifting the patient who Fairfax Rescue ultimately transported.
Sunday, Dec. 25:
US Route 7 S-10:45 a.m.
While on patrol, Detective Noel was sent to a business on US RT 7 to help Milton Rescue with a fire alarm activation. Upon arrival, it was determined the alarm was set off due to smoke from food being cooked. Det. Noel helped fire with resetting the alarm.
Monday, Dec. 26:
Arrowhead Ave-12:46 p.m.
Sgt. Locke responded to a residence on Arrowhead Avenue for the report of a verbal disturbance between two residents. Upon arrival, it was confirmed that the situation was verbal in nature and one of the parties involved had departed.
Bombardier Road-3:11 p.m.
Officer Flynn met with a resident at the Milton Police Department who wanted to discuss damage found on their vehicle while shipping out of town. Ofc. Flynn directed the resident to the Williston Police Department where the damage occurred.
Tuesday, Dec. 27:
Westford Rd / Horseshoe Cir-5:42 p.m.
Sgt. Locke began a traffic stop on a vehicle that was operating erratically and unable to maintain the lane of travel. Upon making contact with the driver, signs of intoxication were noted. After performing Standard Field Sobriety Tests, the driver was taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence and will appear in court at a later date.
Checkerberry Sq-7:34 p.m.
While on patrol, Cpl. Coulombe initiated a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation. The driver was also seen parking and utilizing a handicapped placard that did not belong to them. Upon identifying the operator, it was also learned they had Court Ordered Conditions requiring specific hours of curfew. The driver was issued a ticket for Using Another’s Placard and issued a citation to appear in court for Violation of Conditions of Release.
I89 Nb #100.6-10:51 p.m.
Cpl. Coulombe responded to 89 North after receiving a notification from the Vermont State Police of a vehicle all over the roadway with their 4-way flashing lights activated. Upon arrival to the interstate, Cpl. Coulombe was able to locate the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. After making contact with the driver, signs of intoxication were noted. The driver advised they had been drinking and after performing Standard Field Sobriety Tests, was taken into custody for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence and will appear in court at a later date.
Wednesday, Dec. 28:
Acorn Dr-2:59 a.m.
Cpl. Coulombe was sent to a residence on Acorn Drive to help a resident in need of medical care. Cpl. Coulombe stood by with the patient until the arrival of Colchester Rescue.
Thursday, Dec. 29:
Bombardier Road-2:21 a.m.
Cpl. Grenier issued two written warnings for vehicles parked on the street in violation of the winter parking ban.
Cornelia Ct-8:17 p.m.
Sgt. Philbrook responded to the area of Cornelia Court for the report of gunshots. Upon arrival to the area, gunshots could be heard from the area of Cobble Hill Road in a manner consistent with the sound of shots. A short time later the shots ceased and were not heard again.
