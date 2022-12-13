Friday, Dec. 2:
Jenna Ln-9:16 a.m.
Cpl. Hendry responded to a unit on Jenna Lane with the complaint of a dog barking for an extended period of time. Upon arrival, the dog could be heard barking from the hall. Cpl. Hendry got in contact with the complainant and advised the owner was not able to be reached when attempted to be contacted and advised them to reach out to property management. Milton’s Animal Control Officer will follow up at this address due to ongoing complaints.
Old Stage Rd / Manley Rd, Georgia-10:16 a.m.
While on patrol in Georgia, Cpl. Coulombe began a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation. After contacting and identifying the operator, it was confirmed their license was suspended and they had a 24-Hour Curfew per Court Condition of Release. The vehicle was grounded and the operator was issued a citation and will appear in court at a later date.
Saturday, Dec. 3:
Sanderson Road-1:57 a.m.
Officer Carlson was sent to Sanderson Road with the report of a tree blocking the roadway. Officer Carlson was able to remove the tree from the road.
Bombardier Road-7:29 p.m.
Officer Jones responded to a residence on Bombardier Road to assist the Milton Fire Department with an active fire alarm. Upon arrival, the residence was filled with smoke and the resident advised they had burned food. Milton Fire then arrived on the scene and assisted the individual with ventilating the residence.
Sunday, Dec. 4:
US Route 7 S / Bombardier Road-7:53 a.m.
Cpl. Hendry responded to the area of US RT 7 and Bombardier Road for a possible crash where the driver left the scene. Upon arrival at the site, heavy damage to a guardrail could be seen, along with pieces of debris from the vehicle. A witness also provided information. A short time later, the driver came forward and advised they did not have a phone on them when the crash occurred, and did not want to leave the vehicle in the roadway.
Catamount Dr-10:39 a.m.
Cpl. Coulombe and Cpl. Hendry were sent to a business on Catamount Drive for an active alarm. The area was searched and found to be secure.
Monday, Dec. 5:
Doris Dr-2:29 p.m.
Officer Palermo responded to a residence on Doris Drive to speak with a resident in regard to a suspicious phone call. The caller claimed to be in Customs and Border Protection in regard to a suspicious package. This call was determined to be fraudulent, as many similar scam calls have been made with the intention to acquire bank account information.
US Route 7 S-7:04 p.m.
Cpl. Grenier was sent to a residence on US RT 7 due to a third-party report of a loud verbal dispute. Upon arrival, Cpl. Grenier was told one of the involved subjects had already departed the scene. A witness said the situation was verbal in nature. Attempts to reach the party that departed were unsuccessful, and no further calls were received.
Tuesday, Dec. 6:
US Route 7-8:27 a.m.
Ofc. Palermo responded to a business on US RT 7 per the request of the business for an individual they wanted trespassed from the property. It was further advised the business had recently terminated an employee who then became verbally aggressive. Though the individual initially left, they returned to receive their copy of the trespass.
US Route 7 S-1:27 p.m.
Sgt. Philbrook responded to a business on US RT 7 for the report of a vehicle parked in the fire lane in front of the business. It was also advised the vehicle frequently does this. Upon arrival, the vehicle in question was gone, however, another vehicle was parked in the Fire lane, and Sgt. Philbrook was able to speak to the operator and instructed them to park legally.
Wednesday, Dec. 7:
Horseshoe Cir-7:35 a.m.
Cpl. Hendry spoke with a resident on Horseshoe Circle who received a package from their neighbors, and due to an active no-trespass order, was concerned about getting it back to them. Cpl. Coulombe was able to respond to the residence and make the package exchange.
Thursday, Dec. 8:
Boysenberry Dr-2:40 a.m.
Officer Jones was sent to Boysenberry Drive for a noise complaint from a resident who reported loud music could be heard from a vehicle. Ofc. Jones was able to locate the vehicle and made contact with a lone sleeping occupant who advised they were listening to their music and dozed off. The subject went inside.
US Rt 2 / Bear Trap Road-7:11 p.m.
Officer Carlson responded to the area of US RT 2 and Bear Trap Road to provide backup to the Colchester Police Department with a driver who was reported to be operating erratically. The vehicle was initially reported in Colchester and traveled into Milton.
