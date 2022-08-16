Friday, Aug. 5:
Rita Way-11:40 a.m.
Officer Bosworth responded to help Milton Rescue with a resident on Rita Way who was in need of further Medical Care. Officer Bosworth assisted with preparing to transport the patient.
Herrick Ave-11:06 p.m.
Officer McQueen responded to the area of Herrick Avenue with the complaint that a group of possibly intoxicated individuals were being loud and making a scene on the fields behind the schools. Upon arrival, no such individuals could be seen.
Saturday, Aug. 6:
Everest Road / Lake Road-12:54 p.m.
While on patrol, Cpl. Porter made contact with a vehicle that was stopped on the road. The driver said they were lost snf Cpl. Porter was able to lead the vehicle to the correct road and residence.
North Road / Cooper Road-10:07 p.m.
While on patrol, Cpl. Grenier came upon a loose dog in the Roadway on North Road. Cpl. Grenier made contact at the closest residence and the residents said it was their dog, and believed the dog had been under their back porch.
Sunday, Aug. 7:
Taylor St-8:50 p.m.
Officer McQueen helped the Essex Police Department by issuing a No Trespass order to a Milton resident in regards to an incident that occurred in Essex.
Murray Ave-10:52 p.m.
Officer Schiavo, Cpl. Grenier, and Officer McQueen responded to a residence on Murray Ave where an individual reported they had an argument with their spouse who took off on foot for over an hour and who was heavily intoxicated. They also said their spouse was potentially not of sound mind to make decisions during that time. After a short K9 search, the subject returned home and was unharmed. EMS was called to the residence, though further evaluation and care was declined. The subject advised they would remain inside for the remainder of the evening.
Monday, Aug. 8:
Middle Road-1:33 p.m.
Officer Palermo and Cpl. Scalise responded to a business on Middle Road for the report of a subject needing first aid from an injury sustained while working. Officer Palermo spoke with the individual until the arrival of Milton's Rescue.
Tennis Ct-10:33 p.m.
While on patrol, Cpl. Coulombe came upon a vehicle in the park after the posted closing time which is after dark. The individuals in the vehicle were given a verbal warning and moved along.
Tuesday, Aug. 9:
Main St-7:00 a.m.
Officer Palermo, Cpl. Scalise and Officer Carlson responded to a residence on Main Street to help the Milton Fire Department with a smoke alarm activation at a residence with smoke also reported in the House. Officers assisted with ensuring the house was evacuated and directed the flow of traffic until the arrival of Milton Fire.
US Route 7 / Maplefields, Colchester-9:37 a.m.
While on patrol, Officer Palermo began a traffic stop on a vehicle for an observed motor vehicle violation. Upon identifying the driver, it was learned that their license was criminally suspended. The operator was issued a citation and will appear in court at a later date.
US RT 7 / Elm Hill Farm, Colchester-9:23 p.m.
While conducting a traffic stop, Cpl. Coulombe was nearly struck by a passing vehicle. After cleaning for the stop, the vehicle was located and Cpl. Coulombe made contact with the driver. The operator of the vehicle appeared to show signs of intoxication and agreed to perform Standard Field Sobriety Tests. The driver was taken in to custody for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence and will appear in Court at a later date.
Wednesday, Aug. 10:
Roosevelt Hwy / US Route 2, Colchester-2:55 a.m.
While on patrol, Cpl. Coulombe initiated a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation. Upon identifying the operator it was learned that their license was criminally suspended. The driver was issued a citation and will appear in Court at a later date.
Green St-7:40 p.m.
Officer Flynn and Cpl. Grenier were sent to the area behind Green Street with the report of a possible illegal burn. A fire was located that was unattended. Officers stayed on the scene until the arrival of Milton Fire who extinguished the fire.
Thursday, Aug. 11:
Aurora Ln-8:15 p.m.
Officers responded to a residence on Aurora Lane for a third-party report of a child that could be heard yelling for help. Upon arrival at the residence, the parents of the child advised the child was having a tantrum. The child also said they were fine.
Georgia Shore Rd, Georgia-10:36 p.m.
Officer McQueen made contact with an ATV that was operating on Georgia Shore Road. Upon making contact with the operator, Officer McQueen advised that ATV travel on the roadway was prohibited, and issued a ticket.
