Friday, Aug. 4:
US Route 7 S-11:33 a.m.
Officer McQueen was sent to a business on US Route 7 to oversee the exchange of information in a minor parking lot incident, where the involved parties were at odds.
US Route 7 N-8:02 p.m.
Officer Schiavo was dispatched to a business on US Route 7 for the report of a subject loitering outside of the business, drinking alcohol. The officer made contact with the individual who moved along when asked.
Saturday, Aug. 5:
Nancy Dr.-2:18 p.m.
Officer Bosworth responded to Nancy Drive for an active alarm. Upon arrival, the area was searched and found to be secure.
Arthur Ln-9:11 p.m.
Cpl. Grenier responded to a residence on Arthur Lane for the report of fireworks in the area. On scene, the house and subject in question were located and advised they did set off two fireworks, but would not continue.
Sunday, Aug. 6:
West Milton Road / Boathouse-4:52 p.m.
While on patrol, Officer McQueen initiated a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation. Upon making contact with the operator, it was learned their license was criminally suspended. The operator was issued a citation and will appear in court.
Woodcrest Cir-10:56 p.m.
Cpl. Grenier responded to a residence on Woodcrest Circle for a resident experiencing a medical incident. Cpl. Grenier remained on the scene for the arrival of Colchester Rescue and provided lift assistance for the patient who was transported for further medical care.
Monday, Aug. 7:
Dewey Dr.-9:21 a.m.
Cpl. Jones responded to a residence on Dewey Drive for an active smoke alarm activation, possibly with smoke showing in the living room. Upon arrival Cpl. Jones met with the homeowner who advised the smoke was from a burned breakfast, and that further assistance was not needed.
Roosevelt Hwy / US Route 2, Colchester-11:26 p.m.
While on patrol, Officer Flynn initiated a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation. Officer Flynn made contact with the driver and also identified the passenger. Though initially providing false information, the passenger was identified and had three active arrest warrants. The subject was taken into custody, was lodged, and will appear in court.
Tuesday, Aug. 8:
Cross Road-11:07 a.m.
Sgt. Locke was sent to the area of a crossroad for a land dispute between two neighbors. Sgt. Locke advised the issue was civil, and it was likely best mediated with assistance from attorneys.
US Route 7 S-10:38 p.m.
Cpl. Coulombe was sent to US RT 7 for the report of a rollover crash. On the scene, a silver SUV was observed on its roof in the center of US Route 7. The operator was observed outside the vehicle, walking around. Upon making contact with the operator, signs of intoxication were present. The operator was taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence and will appear in court for several charges. To ensure the well-being of the operator, they were taken to UVMMC for further medical evaluation.
Wednesday, Aug. 9:
US Route 7 S-6:19 p.m.
Officer Bosworth responded to a business on US RT 7 for a 911 hang-up call. Officer Bosworth spoke with the business owners on the scene who confirmed it was an accidental dial, and they were all set.
Owen Ct-8:56 p.m.
Cpl. Porter was sent to a residence on Owen Court for a resident experiencing a medical incident. Cpl. Porter remained on the scene with the resident until the arrival of Milton Rescue.
Thursday, Aug. 10
North Rd / Quarry Ln-8:21 a.m.
While on patrol, Officer McQueen initiated a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation. Upon identifying the operator it was learned their license was criminally suspended. The driver was issued a citation and will appear in court.
Hardscrabble Road / Reynolds Road-11:04 p.m.
Cpl. Porter was dispatched to the area of Hardscrabble and Reynolds Road for a late reported single-car motor vehicle accident. Cpl. Porter spoke with the driver who was no longer on scene and advised the dense fog had limited their visibility and caused them to go off the road and partially flip. Cpl. Porter checked the crash scene and spoke with the operator in person. The operator further advised they were uninjured and would arrange for the car to be removed.
