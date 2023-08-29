Friday, Aug. 18:
Main St.-12:36 p.m.
Officer. Bosworth responded to a residence on Main Street for a disturbance between neighbors. Upon arrival, it was confirmed the incident was verbal in nature over property issues. The incident was documented and the residents were advised to address property issues with the landlord.
Saturday, Aug. 19:
Boysenberry Dr.-7:56 p.m.
Cpl. Grenier was dispatched to a residence on Boysenberry Drive for the report of a resident experiencing an overdose. On scene, Cpl. Grenier was directed to the subject and was informed two Narcan doses had been administered and CPR was in progress. Cpl. Grenier administered an additional dose of Narcan and the subject began to regain consciousness. The resident was ultimately transported for additional medical care.
McMullen Rd / Winter Ln-9:00 a.m.
While on patrol, Officer McQueen initiated a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation. Upon making contact with the operator, it was confirmed their license was suspended. Additionally, though the operator claimed they had purchased the vehicle from someone on Facebook Marketplace, the vehicle was reported as stolen out of South Burlington. The driver was issued a citation and will appear in court.
Sunday, Aug. 20:
Acorn Dr.-1:06 a.m.
Officer Schiavo was dispatched to a residence on Acorn Drive for a resident experiencing a medical incident. Ofc. Schiavo remained on the scene until the arrival of Milton Rescue.
Rita Way-10:38 a.m.
Officer McQueen met with a resident at their residence on Rita Way where a neighbor had notified them that a window could be seen that was recently broken. On arrival, the glass from the living room window could be seen in the grass, with two large dogs barking on the other side. The residence's interior was searched as a precaution and was found to be secure. Another neighbor confirmed the dogs were barking at a cat and broke the window.
Sunday, Aug. 21:
Centre Dr.-11:13 a.m.
Officer Flynn responded to a business on Centre Drive for the report of a retail theft. Upon reviewing the surveillance footage of the incident, the subject was identified and trespassed from the business.
Howard Dr.-11:48 p.m.
While on patrol, Officer Carlson stopped to contact a disabled vehicle with their hazard lights activated in the area of Howard Drive and Route 7. The operator advised their car had overheated on their way home. Ofc. Carlson provided the driver with a courtesy ride home.
Monday, Aug. 22:
Railroad St. / Hilary St.-7:17 a.m.
While on patrol, Cpl. Coulombe initiated a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation. Upon identifying the driver it was learned that their license was criminally suspended. The operator was issued a citation and will appear in court.
US Route 2 / Flats-3:38 p.m.
While on patrol, Officer Flynn made contact with two disabled motorcycles with their hazard lights activated on US RT2. The operators advised one of the motorcycles had broken down, but they had someone en route to assist.
Tuesday, Aug. 23:
Bombardier Road-7:14 p.m.
Officer Schiavo spoke with two subjects in regard to a dispute over property being held at a storage unit in town. Both individuals were informed the issue was a civil matter and could be worked out amongst themselves or in civil court.
US Route 7, Colchester-9:35 p.m.
Sgt. Philbrook and Officer McQueen responded to Colchester to assist the Colchester Police Department with a motorcycle crash. Sgt. Philbrook and Officer McQueen directed traffic, allowing Colchester officers to investigate the crash.
Wednesday, Aug. 24:
River St.-1:08 p.m.
While on patrol, Sgt. LaFountain initiated a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation. Upon contacting and identifying the operator, it was learned their license was criminally suspended. The operator was issued a citation and will appear in court at a later date.
Kapica Ln.-1:13 p.m.
Officer Bosworth and Cpl. Porter were dispatched to a residence on Kapica Lane for a domestic dispute between former partners over recently adopted dogs. On arrival, both parties reported "threats" the other had made, but neither was looking for legal action. Ultimately one of the individuals were permitted to retrieve a puppy (puppies were acquired together, one "belonging" to each of the parties). This ended the dispute with no additional assistance needed.
