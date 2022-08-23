Friday, August 12:
US RT 7 / Milton Diner-9:46 p.m.
While on patrol, Officer Carlson began a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation. Officer Carlson learned that the operator had an active arrest warrant from identifying them. The driver was taken into custody for their warrant and will appear in court.
Middle Road-10:23 p.m.
Sgt. LaFountain responded to a residence on Middle Road for a medical-related call. Upon arrival, it was discovered that one of the residents had fallen down the stairs, with alcohol as a potential factor. Sgt. LaFountain assisted rescue with loading the patient into the rescue for transportation for further medical care.
Saturday, August 13:
Kingswood Dr-7:07 a.m.
Officer Jones, Officer Palermo, and Cpl. Scalise responded to a residence on Kingswood Drive where it was reported an individual was screaming like they needed help. Upon arrival, Ofc. Jones met with the individual who was looking for their dog and was not in distress or need of help.
Manley Road-4:55 p.m.
Officer Palermo and Cpl. Scalise were sent to a residence on Manley Road for the report of an active alarm. The area was searched and ultimately found to be secure.
Sunday, August 14:
US RT 2 / Exit 17, Colchester-3:35 a.m.
Cpl. Coulombe made contact with a vehicle that had stopped on RT 2 with their 4-way flashing lights activated. The driver advised they were not familiar with the area and needed direction. Cpl. Coulombe provided directions to the operator.
Monday, August 15:
I89 / Milton-4:28 a.m.
While on patrol, Cpl. Coulombe observed a vehicle pass by at high rates of speed. Upon radar activation, the vehicle was recorded to be traveling 95MPH in a marked 65MPH zone. Cpl. Coulombe initiated a traffic stop of the vehicle and ultimately issued the driver a citation to appear in court at a later date for excessive speed.
US Route 7, Colchester-9:07 p.m.
While on patrol, Ofc. Schiavo came upon a subject walking/hitchhiking in the Chimney Corners area on US RT7. Due to the time, Ofc. Schiavo stopped to make contact with the individual. The subject advised they needed a ride into Essex, which Ofc. Schiavo offered to do. However, upon identifying the individual, it was learned they had several active arrest warrants. The subject was taken into custody.
Tuesday, August 16:
Zips Pl / Ida Way-1:47 a.m.
Officer Schiavo and Cpl. Grenier were sent to the area of Ida Way and Zips Place for a 911 hang-up call and potential accident. The area was searched, though no accidents or subjects in distress were located.
US Route 7 S-5:27 p.m.
Officer Schiavo, Officer Bosworth, and Officer Flynn responded to a residence on US RT7 for the report of an active alarm. Upon arrival, they searched the area and although a side door was open, the area was clear and re-secured.
Wednesday, August 17:
Centre Dr-10:13 a.m.
Detective Noel was sent to a business on Centre Drive for the report of retail theft. The subject was identified and trespassed from the store.
East Road / Duffy Road-4:53 p.m.
Detective Noel responded to the area of East and Duffy Road where a vehicle was reported to be operating erratically. The vehicle was located and Detective Noel observed the vehicle unable to maintain the lane of travel. The vehicle was subsequently stopped and signs of intoxication were noted in the driver. After consenting to perform Standard Field Sobriety Tests, the driver was taken into custody for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence and will appear in court at a later date.
Thursday, August 18:
Us Route 7 S-6:15 a.m.
Officer Palermo and Cpl. Coulombe discovered a residence on US RT 7 with an open door. The residence was checked and was found to be secure. The owner of the property was notified.
Friday, August 19:
US RT 7 / Colchester-12:19 a.m.
Officer Palermo and Cpl. Coulombe came upon a vehicle with a flat tire in the parking lot of a business. The car was found to be unoccupied. The owner was identified and Officers confirmed with the store that they were aware of the vehicle. The owner advised the store they would arrange to take care of the vehicle.
