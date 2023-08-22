Monday, Aug. 11:
Sammanikki Cir.-11:37 a.m.
Sgt. Locke responded to Sammanikki Circle for a complaint about a large trailer blocking the road for several days. Sgt. Locke was able to identify and speak with the owner of the trailer who advised they would take care of the issue.
Villemaire Ln.-3:51 p.m.
Officer Carlson was dispatched to Villemaire Lane for a two-car motor vehicle accident. Neither operator was injured during the incident and both cars sustained minor damage.
Tuesday, Aug. 12:
Centre Dr.-3:37 p.m.
Officer Carlson was sent to a business on Centre Drive for a shoplifting incident. On scene, Officer Carlson was able to watch the surveillance footage and identified the subject who was ultimately trespassed from the store.
River St.-9:42 p.m.
Officer Flynn responded to a business on River Street for the report of a vehicle loitering in the parking lot. On the scene, Officer Flynn made contact with the operator of the vehicle who was speaking on the phone and advised they would depart at the end of the call.
Wednesday, Aug. 13:
Interstate 89 Southbound, Georgia-12:20 a.m.
While on patrol, Cpl. Coulombe initiated a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation. Upon identifying the operator it was learned their license was criminally suspended. The operator was issued a citation and will appear in court.
Cub Road-12:26 a.m.
While on patrol, Officer Flynn made contact with an ATV and Side-by-Side operating on the road. The drivers were informed that operation on the public roadway is prohibited.
Thursday, Aug. 14:
Sand Hill Road, Georgia-3:32 p.m.
While on patrol in Georgia, Ofc. Schiavo was dispatched to a trespassing issue at a residence on Sand Hill Road. After arrival to the area, the subject in question was located and had an active arrest warrant. After being evaluated and transported for a medical issue by rescue, the subject was transported to corrections and will appear in court for the warrant.
Hidden Meadow-3:38 a.m.
Officer Flynn was dispatched to a residence on Hidden Meadow for the report of an active alarm. The area and building were searched and found to be secure.
Friday, Aug. 15:
Green St.-8:16 a.m.
Officer Bosworth was sent to a residence on Green Street for a resident experiencing a medical incident. Officer Bosworth remained on scene with the resident until the arrival of Milton Rescue who transported the subject for further medical care.
Lake Road-10:38 p.m.
Officer McQueen was sent to Lake Road for a single-car motor vehicle accident. On scene, Ofc. McQueen met with the operator who advised they were extremely drowsy driving and veered off the road, striking a utility pole. The pole was broken in half and the vehicle sustained totaling damage. Green Mountain Power was notified of the pole breakage and responded to the scene. The driver was uninjured during the accident.
Saturday, Aug. 16:
Lamoille Terrace-9:59 a.m.
Sgt. LaFountain and Cpl. Coulombe responded to a residence on Lamoille Terrace for the report of a possible structure fire with smoke showing. On arrival, the smoke was found to be coming from an electrical meter on the side of the building. When Milton Fire arrived on the scene, Officers assisted with road closure and traffic flow until the issue was resolved.
Sunday, Aug. 17:
Bartlett Road-12:12 p.m.
Officer Flynn responded to a residence on Bartlett Road for a loud verbal argument between two people. When he arrived one of the parties had already departed. On the scene, Ofc. Flynn spoke with one of the individuals and provided information and resources.
US Route 7-1:28 p.m.
The Milton Police Department, led by Sgt. Locke, co-hosted a free barbecue to remind drivers of the danger of passing a school bus when the red lights are on. The event also reminds drivers the fine for passing a school bus is $249 and is a five-point violation. This year’s event saw roughly 125 guests.
