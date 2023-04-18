Friday, April 7:
Bombardier Road/Centre Dr-10:07 a.m.
Detective Noel initiated a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation. The driver possessed a criminally suspended license and was issued a citation to appear in court at a later date.
Owen Ct-5:34 p.m.
Officer Flynn responded to the area of Owen Court for a minor two-vehicle collision. The collision was described as low speed, approximately 15MPH, with no injuries occurring during the incident and both vehicles sustaining minor damage.
Saturday, April 8:
US Route 2 / Sandbar-9:59 a.m.
Ofc. Jones was dispatched to the area of US RT near Sandbar State Park for a large object in the roadway that was obstructing traffic. A second report was received where a vehicle had hit a trash receptacle as a truck with an unsecured load had lost two trash receptacles from the bed on their vehicle. The vehicle that made contact with the receptacle sustained minor damage, and the roadway was cleared.
Shore Road-7:00 p.m.
Ofc Flynn and Ofc. Carlson were dispatched to a residence on Shore Road for the report of a violation of an abuse protection order. Ultimately, a subject that was located at the residence was not allowed inside or near the homeowner. Officer Flynn assisted the subject with a place to go, and issued a citation for the order violation. The subject will appear in court at a later date.
Sunday, April 9:
Haydenberry Dr-4:52 p.m.
Officer Jones responded to the area of Haydenberry Drive for the report of a vehicle operating erratically, tailgating aggressively, and passing the vehicle unsafely. Officer Jones was able to locate the vehicle and the operator advised they were late for a family gathering for the Easter Holiday. The operator was given a verbal warning for their operation.
Boysenberry Dr-9:36 p.m.
Officer Carlson spoke at length with a resident who had questions relating to residency and removing property. Though likely a civil issue, Ofc. Carlson was able to provide information and resources to the resident.
Monday, April 10:
Us Route 7 N-10:50 a.m.
Officer Bosworth and Officer McQueen responded to an active alarm at a residence on US RT 7. The area and residence were found to be secure.
Park Place-3:50 p.m.
At the Milton Police Department, Ofc. McQueen received a cell phone that was left at the pavilion in the park. The owner of the phone was identified and the phone was returned.
Tuesday, April 11:
US Route 2 / Bear Trap Road-9:32 p.m.
Officer Schiavo responded to the area of US RT 2 near the Sand Bar for the report of a car vs. deer motor vehicle accident. The occupants of the vehicle did not sustain injuries, though the vehicle was towed from the scene due to sustained damage. The deer was located down the road and will be addressed by VSP Fish and Game.
Cornelia Ct-11:35 p.m.
Officer Palermo, Cpl. Grenier, and Ofc. Schiavo were dispatched to a residence on Cornelia Court for the report of a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, the residence advised they had been having numerous verbal arguments that have been escalating as they are going through divorce proceedings. Officers provided information to both individuals and devised a safety plan for the two to stay separated for the evening. It was also encouraged that Milton Police be contacted moving forward should further issues arise.
Wednesday, April 12:
Dewey Dr-11:30 p.m.
While on patrol, Cpl. Coulombe made contact with an individual in violation of their court-ordered conditions of release. The subject had specific hours of curfew as part of their conditions of release. The subject was taken into custody and will appear in court. A passenger of the vehicle had an active arrest warrant and was also taken into custody.
Thursday, April 13:
Manley Road-3:14 a.m.
Officer Carlson was sent to a residence on Manley Road for a resident experiencing a medical incident. Ofc. Carlson remained on the scene with the subject until the arrival of Milton Rescue.
Ethan Allen Highway, Georgia-6:02 a.m.
Sgt. LaFountain responded to Georgia to assist the Vermont State Police with a 911 vacant landline call. Sgt. LaFountain was able to make contact with the residence who advised they did not have a landline and everything was okay at the residence.
