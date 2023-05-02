Friday, April 21:
US Route 7 S-12:33 p.m.
While on patrol, Detective Noel made contact with a subject who was in violation of their court-ordered Conditions of Release. The individual had specific hours of curfew at a residence that they had violated. The subject will appear in court for the violation.
Green St-10:41 p.m.
Sgt. LaFountain was sent to a residence on Green Street for the report of a disturbance. The caller said that a former partner of theirs was intoxicated and banging on their door. On scene, the caller advised the banging stopped when they told their former partner they called the police. The document was recorded and no further calls were made from the residence.
Saturday, April 22:
89 SB-4:16 a.m.
While on patrol, Officer Flynn began a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation. After making contact with the operator, it was learned the registration of the vehicle was expired and the driver was criminally suspended. The driver was issued a citation and will appear in court.
East Road-9:14 p.m.
Officer Flynn and Sgt. LaFountain were dispatched to a two-car motor vehicle accident on East Road. Upon checking on both drivers, one of the operators displayed signs of impairment. After a medical evaluation, the operator was issued a citation and will appear in court for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence.
Sunday, April 23:
Maplewood Ave-7:07 a.m.
Officer McQueen and Officer Carlson were dispatched to a residence on Maplewood Avenue for the report of a verbal disturbance. Upon arrival to the home, Officers spoke with both parties who agreed they had an argument that was verbal in nature and was never physical. The subjects agreed to separate for the day to ease the situation.
US Route 7 S-10:09 p.m.
While on patrol, Cpl. Coulombe made contact with a subject at a business on US RT 7 who had an active no-trespass order at the business. The individual was issued a citation for Unlawful Trespass and will appear in court.
Monday, April 24:
Catamount Dr-3:50 a.m.
While on patrol, Cpl. Coulombe found the gate of a local business to be open, with an unmarked vehicle present. Cpl. Coulombe checked on the vehicle and individuals on the scene who advised they were cleaning the business.
Tuesday, April 25:
Middle Road-4:45 p.m.
While on patrol, Officer Schiavo initiated a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation. Upon identifying the operator it was learned their license was criminally suspended. The vehicle was grounded and the operator was issued a citation and will appear in court.
Centre Dr-5:18 p.m.
Officer Bosworth and Officer Schiavo responded to a business on Centre Drive for retail theft. The subject was identified and located and ultimately trespassed from the business.
Wednesday, April 26:
US Route 7 S-3:40 p.m.
Officer Jones responded to a business on US RT 7 for the report of retail theft. The incident is currently under investigation.
Westford Road-6:10 p.m.
Officer Flynn and Officer Jones were dispatched to a residence on Westford Road for an active alarm. The area and building were found to be secure.
Thursday, April 27:
US Route 7 S-10:07 a.m.
Officer Flynn responded to the area of US RT 7 for the report of a dog running loose in the road. The dog’s owner was quickly identified and the dog was reunited with her family.
Highbridge Road, Georgia-11:50 p.m.
While on patrol, Cpl. Coulombe initiated a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation. Upon making contact with the operator it was learned their license was criminally suspended. Additionally, the driver requires an ignition interlock device to legally operate a vehicle; this was not present. The operator was issued a citation and will appear in court at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.