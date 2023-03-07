Legislative and Education Committee Update 2/28 through 3/3
Things got much busier this week on the House floor and in Committee. We had 85 more bills introduced and passed 11 bills to the Senate. The bills that were passed to the Senate were: H.41 An act relating to referral of domestic and sexual violence cases to community justice centers, H.305 An act relating to professions and occupations regulated by the Office of Professional Regulation, H.53 An act relating to driver’s license suspensions, H.67 An act relating to household products containing hazardous substances, H.148 An act relating to raising the age of eligibility to marry, H.227 An act relating to the Vermont Uniform Power of Attorney, H.411 An act relating to extending COVID-19 health care regulatory flexibility, H.429 An act relating to miscellaneous changes to election laws, H.40 An act relating to non-consensual removal of or tampering with a sexually protective device, H.94 An act removing the Reach Up ratable reduction and H.217 An act relating to miscellaneous workers’ compensation amendments.
(You can read the full text of any bill by going to the Vermont General Assembly website at legislature.vermont.gov and entering the bill number in the search bar.)
A significant vote happened this week in the Senate with bill S.5 (Affordable Heat Act/Clean Heat Standard) being passed over to the House. There were some concessions and substantial changes to the bill in the days leading up to the Senate vote and it passed by a 19 to 10 margin. The bill will now go through the House process and eventually make it to the floor for a vote. Although I do believe that we need to be climate conscious and act in a way that conserves the environment I do not support this bill due to the unknown cost and overall impact it would have on Vermonters.
H.145 the Budget Adjustment Act (BAA) came back from the Conference Committee with some changes/reductions. If you remember from earlier updates this is the bill that I couldn’t support due to the House Appropriations Committee adding approximately $91 million more than the Governor's request. The bill passed and went to the Senate where they made changes that the House didn’t agree to so a Committee of Conference was convened. This Committee, made up of 3 Senators and 3 Representatives, agreed upon some adjustments that would reduce the overall budget by about $25 million from the original passed House version that contained the additional $91 million. This still left the net increase at over $50 million dollars above the Governors initial request. Due to this, I was still unable to support the bill. The bill did receive a majority vote and was passed to the Governor’s office where I expect he will sign it.
The Education Committee had another 10 bills assigned and we are now up to 32 “on the wall”.
As a committee we passed our first bill out to the floor, H.461 An act relating to making miscellaneous changes in education laws. The bill itself contains a few different topics as follows: Home Study changes requested by the Agency of Education, Suspending the requirement for school districts to use a shared School District Financial System due to implementation and software issues, Slightly expanding the National Guard Tuition benefit to be used at non-Vermont post-secondary schools if the program of study isn’t offered in Vermont and extending the reporting deadline for the Act 1 Advisory Working Group. The next step is that the bill will be presented on the house floor by Education Committee members and Legislators will have an opportunity to ask questions before any voting occurs.
Town meeting day is this coming Tuesday, March 7th from 7am to 7pm. Georgia polls are located at the Georgia Elementary and Middle School and Milton polls are located at the Milton Town Offices. If you haven’t voted already please remember to get out and cast your vote. Both Georgia and Milton have important ballot items. Your vote is your voice.
The Legislature is off next week due to Town Meetings so there will not be a Legislative update.
Thank you and if you ever have any questions or concerns please reach out to me at 802.233.7579 or chris.taylor@leg.state.vt.us.
Representative Chris Taylor
Chittenden-Franklin District
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.