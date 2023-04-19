As April begins, it is nice to see more people out walking, parks being used for recreation, and to hear birds singing in the soon-to-be budding trees. I continue to walk around Town every chance I get, and I look forward to seeing you. After a long, dark winter, it sure is nice to see the sun more often and welcome spring.
Thank you for Voting at Town Meeting Day
On March 7, the community came together for the Vermont tradition of Town Meeting day. We had a total of 2,057 votes cast, of which 1,371 were in-person on Tuesday and 686 were early or absentee. Last year, we had a total vote of 1,993, with 1,329 in-person and 664 early/absentee.
All articles passed, including the Town’s FY24 budget. Darren Adams and Brenda Steady were re-elected as members of the Selectboard, and Leland Morgan was elected as a new member. We would like to thank John FitzGerald for his service to the community as a Selectboard member from 2020-2023. We know you will continue to do great things in this community, John!
Thank you so much to all the registered voters who cast your ballots on March 7, and to those of you who voted early and absentee. Visit miltonvt.gov/vote for official results.
Milton Grange Hall Celebrates 75 Years
Built in 1948, the walls of the historic building could tell countless tales of Milton’s past, and the importance of preserving this history was demonstrated in the participation we have seen at the multiple clean-up events held during renovations. We want to thank the volunteers who have given up their Saturday mornings to join us at these events. The planned renovations will include a combination of accessibility, functional and cosmetic improvements, and we look forward to having the space available for community programming and as a rental facility early this summer.
As we prepare to reopen the building, and in celebration of 75 years since its construction, we would love to hear your stories and see your pictures of the Milton Grange Hall through the years. Since the Town acquired the building in late 2022, stories have been trickling in from residents who have special memories tied to the Milton Grange Hall. My parents were married at the Grange Hall in 1963, and will celebrate their 60th anniversary this year!
Have something you’d like to share about the Grange? Send an email to townmanager@miltonvt.gov. I look forward to hearing from you!
Now Enrolling Utility Users with Auto Debit Payment Option
Despite a busy March in the Town Clerk and Treasurer’s office (with Town Meeting, collecting property tax payments, issuing dog licenses, and more), they have moved forward with a plan to implement a direct debit/ACH payment option, to begin with the July utility bill. Enrollment forms were sent with April utility bills (which were mailed March 31). Learn more and/or download a fillable PDF version of the enrollment form. We look forward to providing this long-awaited and frequently requested service.
Park Spruce Up Day This Saturday
Help us prepare Bombardier Park for the spring and summer seasons! We encourage community members and organizations to come out and join us in this effort to keep our parks beautiful and clean for all visitors. Sign up to participate in Park Spruce Up Day.
Recreation has been busy planning programs and events for a busy and exciting summer. Registration is now open for summer camps, with themes that include golf, soccer, chess, cooking, Legos, rocket science and more. Learn more and register on Recreation’s program website.
Follow Milton Recreation Department on Facebook to stay informed about other upcoming events, including Inclusion Festival (May 6), Green Up Day (May 6), Milton’s July 4th Celebration, and more!
Cemetery Spring Cleanup Underway
Now that the snow has cleared and the temperatures are warming up, it’s time for spring cleanup at the Town’s cemeteries. The cemetery superintendent will be visiting the grounds and removing cut flowers, arrangements, and/or decorations that he deems to have become unsightly. This includes any plantings that are overgrown, ill kept, and/or weatherworn. If you maintain a gravesite with items outside the 16” area from the headstone, the Superintendent may remove them to make way for the upcoming lawn maintenance. If you have any items on display that you would like to keep, please claim them as soon as possible.
Please note that it is the responsibility of plot owners to maintain monuments, gravestones, markers, plaques and memorial structures and to manage anything beyond basic care, as defined in Section V, pages 6 & 7 of the Cemetery Rules and Regulations (PDF). If you have any questions, please refer to the Cemeteries page of the Town website.
Library Offers Passes for State Parks and Historic Site
Did you know that Vermont State Parks and Historic Sites passes are available at the library for checkout? These passes are for Milton residents with a Milton library card. You can reserve the day before or on the day you'd like to use a pass, and they will set it aside for you. Passes need to be returned the same day it is used in our book drop located behind the library. Learn more about this program on the Library’s website.
We Are Seeing Great Progress on Several Town Projects
In the Town Manager’s office, I’ve been working with several outside contractors on a few exciting Town projects that have been in the works for a while, including the new public works facility, the Grange Hall renovations, the cleanup of the Creamery and the Hourglass project. We look forward to seeing progress on all these projects.
As always, I hope this message finds you and yours well. Our team looks forward to seeing you in our offices and around town soon.
Don Turner, Jr.
Milton Town Manager
Welcome to the discussion.
