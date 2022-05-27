MILTON/GEORGIA — State Rep. John Palasik (R-Milton) announced Thursday he will not be seeking a third term in the Vermont Statehouse.
Chris Taylor, vice chair of the Milton selectboard and also a Republican, is running for his seat in the two-member Chittenden-Franklin district. Rep. Chris Mattos (R-Milton) is seeking re-election.
Palasik represented Milton in the Vermont House of Representatives for four years, after having first been elected in 2018. Due to 2022 His district, formerly Chittenden-10, is now called Chittenden-Franklin and includes some of Milton and part of Georgia.
Known by many as “JP," Palasik is not seeking re-election to spend more time with his family and especially his preschool-age grandson, according to a press release.
“While serving in the statehouse I did not have the time to see my grandson every day, and as every grandparent knows that is a gift," he stated, referencing the long days and commute to the statehouse.
Palasik, a U.S. Army veteran and retired police officer, was a member on the House Committee on General, Housing and Military Affairs. He will serve out his term to help constituents with state-related matters until the new legislature convenes in January, when new representatives will be seated. He has not ruled out a return to local elected office in the future.
Taylor, a behavior interventionist in the Milton Town School District, has served on the Milton selectboard since 2017. Mattos, a realtor, was appointed to an open seat in the legislature in 2017.
The Chittenden-Franklin district has two representatives and Taylor and Mattos were the only two candidates to file before the May 26 deadline.
