WASHINGTON D.C. — On Thursday night, the U.S. Senate passed the spending bill that will fund the federal government for the rest of this fiscal year. The bill now goes to President Biden for his signature.
Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, headed the bill’s negotiations for the last several months. Some of the $167 million Leahy has included in the bill for Vermont will be spent in Milton.
The senator designated $841,000 to the Milton Mobile Home Community, which will connect homeowners in the non-profit, resident-owned park to nearby town water and sewer systems.
The project will preserve a major site of affordable homeownership in Chittenden County.
Board of the Milton Mobile Home Co-Op chair Karen White said that the project has been in the works since 2012, trying to raise enough money to get it started.
Last year, the co-op started to get bids out talking with contractors and pricing out how much the project would cost.
White said the number came out way more than they expected.
However, she said she hopes to begin the project this spring.
In a statement released Friday, Leahy said he made sure Vermonters had a seat at the table when the federal spending bill was written.
“This bill reflects Vermont priorities and ideas and values,” he stated. “I am proud to have worked with community leaders in our Green Mountain State to include these projects and proposals in this comprehensive Appropriations bill.”
The funds going to the Milton Mobile Home Community are just two of Leahy’s Congressionally Directed Spending requests, which allow a senator to earmark federal money for projects in his or her home state.
Some of the other Vermont projects in the bill include:
- St. Michael’s College: $400,000 to establish a Center for Global Engagement to provide support for international internships and study abroad opportunities, international research opportunities for faculty, an international lecture series, and mentorship opportunities linking students to Vermont’s New American population.
- Ethan Allen Air Force Base: $4.66 million to fund a new family readiness center to provide easier access and space tailored to the service of families of members of the National Guard.
- Essex Junction: $3 million will support the redevelopment of the Essex Junction Multimodal Train and Bus Station.
- National Farm to School Institute: $5 million to establish a National Farm To School Institute at Shelburne Farms in Vermont to provide technical and practical assistance to farm to school programs in Vermont and around the country. Shelburne Farms has been a longtime leader in Farm to School activities.
- Highgate Springs Port of Entry: $85 million to replace the Highgate Springs land port of entry as the existing port is out of date and currently experiences significant wait times at peak travel periods due to its design. A new LPOE will increase U.S. national security, allow for quicker screening of travelers and will dedicate more space to commercial traffic.
