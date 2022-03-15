Students at Milton schools in grades eight and below, will have the chance to showcase their talents and passions!
Milton Project Graduation this year is hosting a Spirit Night at Milton High School April 1 and 2. The group is hoping to have a talent show attached where students will perform three to four minute acts with a one to two minute set up time for the High School classes.
There are at least 5 slots available to showcase your special talent on stage during spirit night on Friday April 1 (7-9pm) and Saturday April 2 (7-9pm).
Students can perform any talent: dancing, gymnastics, singing, sports skills, comedy, etc.
If interested reach out to the MC for the night Derek Demers via email at ddemers@mymtsd-vt.org or 802-893-5361 (leave message).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.