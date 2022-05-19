Despite a late in the game spur of scoring from the Yellowjackets, the Milton Boys Varsity Lacrosse team couldn't come back from their eight point deficit at halftime.
When the game was over, the team lost to Mt. Abraham/Vergennes 12 to 9.
At around halftime, things seemed hopeless with the Milton boys down by so much. But the fourth quarter took on a different mood.
The Milton team took the field determined to creep up on the Eagles. Seemingly taking the other team by surprise with a few quick goals, suddenly Milton was back in the game.
But the gap proved to be too large, as both team spent the final seconds of the game with players in penalties.
