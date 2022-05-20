When Milton's Varsity Unified Basketball left the court after their tough semi-final loss against Bellcate School, they left behind them the best season played by any Milton Unified Basketball team to date.
And although the final score had the Bellcate team up by 8, the Yellowjackets were able to keep pressure on the Eagles throughout the entire game in front of an away crowd.
Going into the fourth quarter the Yellowjackets were down by 6 and after a quick offensive run of two pointers from sophomore Alex Brown, the score sat with Milton down 55 to 51.
But every offensive push from the Yellowjackets was met with an equal offensive push from the Eagles.
Milton Coach Katie LeFebvre's message to the players after the game was how proud she was of them, reminding the team of the hard work they've put in this season.
"This year was the first year we won a playoff game, we actually won two," she said after the game. "A lot of these kids have been here for years, so teams are going to be shocked when we are finally missing some players. It's been a fun season."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.