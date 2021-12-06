Marking the beginning of the holiday season, the Milton community gathered in front of the municipal offices and library to light the town holiday tree for the first time since the pandemic shutdown.
Children greeted Mr. and Mrs. Claus to tell them what they wanted for Christmas, others drank complimentary hot chocolate and ate Christmas cookies as everyone waited for the lights of the tree to come on at the Holiday Tree Lighting Dec. 4.
"Gathering once again in the holiday spirit, we are a strong resilient community that finds ways to keep traditions alive," said Town Manager Don Turner. "You coming out tonight proves that we are successful."
The event had multiple sponsors:
- Rose Marie Ryea from Draper and Cramer Mortgage Corp.
- The Milton School District, providing the hot chocolate
- Madeline's Bakery, donating the Christmas cookies
There was also a space to donate to Toys For Kids and a mailbox to drop off letters to Santa.
In addition, contestants for the Ugly Christmas Sweater contest lined up in front of the tree and took a moment to dance for the audience, trying to illicit the biggest applause to win the competition.
