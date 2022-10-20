The Milton High School teachers played an incredible game of ultimate frisbee in the annual match up against the MHS seniors Oct. 19.
Despite the Class of 2023’s best effort, the teachers walked away winning 14-4.
The first half saw 7 goals from the teachers against 2 from the seniors. The second half played in exactly the same way.
Highlights of the game included diving catches from both teams, one of which ended the longest match up of the night with a teacher goal.
The end of the game saw a late push from the seniors, after a miraculous gust of wind carried a falling frisbee through into the end zone.
But in the end, an incredible behind the back pass into the end zone by the teachers finished the game off.
Here are some highlights from the game: