Driving near the Milton Elementary School this afternoon, you might have heard some screaming and splashing coming from the parking lot, the temperature hitting a hot 85 degrees.
At around 1 p.m. today the Milton Fire Department gave Milton kids an early start to this Independence Day, a cool down at Milton Elementary School.
Here are some photos!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.