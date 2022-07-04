Milton4thofJuly2022202207040482.jpg

Hundreds gathered for Milton's Independence Day parade down Route 7 this morning.

Beginning at Milton Middle School and ending at Bombardier Park, parade-goers clapped for various floats, collected candy from some and were sprayed with water by others.

Here are the best shots of the day!

Milton4thofJuly2022202207040464.jpg
Milton4thofJuly2022202207040467.jpg
Milton4thofJuly2022202207040468.jpg
Milton4thofJuly2022202207040469.jpg
Milton4thofJuly2022202207040470.jpg
Milton4thofJuly2022202207040471.jpg
Milton4thofJuly2022202207040472.jpg
Milton4thofJuly2022202207040473.jpg
Milton4thofJuly2022202207040474.jpg
Milton4thofJuly2022202207040475.jpg
Milton4thofJuly2022202207040476.jpg
Milton4thofJuly2022202207040477.jpg
Milton4thofJuly2022202207040478.jpg
Milton4thofJuly2022202207040479.jpg
Milton4thofJuly2022202207040480.jpg
Milton4thofJuly2022202207040481.jpg
Milton4thofJuly2022202207040484.jpg
Milton4thofJuly2022202207040485.jpg
Milton4thofJuly2022202207040486.jpg
Milton4thofJuly2022202207040487.jpg
Milton4thofJuly2022202207040488.jpg
Milton4thofJuly2022202207040489.jpg
Milton4thofJuly2022202207040490.jpg
Milton4thofJuly2022202207040491.jpg
Milton4thofJuly2022202207040492.jpg
Milton4thofJuly2022202207040493.jpg
Milton4thofJuly2022202207040494.jpg
Milton4thofJuly2022202207040495.jpg
Milton4thofJuly2022202207040496.jpg
Milton4thofJuly2022202207040497.jpg
Milton4thofJuly2022202207040498.jpg
Milton4thofJuly2022202207040499.jpg

