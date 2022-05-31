On a hot Memorial Day morning, Milton residents gathered at the town offices for a ceremony honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
The May 30th ceremony included speakers and a performance from the Milton town band.
Here is a transcript of the speeches made, followed by a list of the servicemen and women from Milton who have died in past conflicts.
Michael Morgan: I'd like to offer a few excerpts to you before we have our keynote speaker.
First from our own President Calvin Coolidge and sometimes some of these are repeats here coming from past things, but I just think they're really great and apropos for the moment.
This was from President Coolidge in 1924 at Arlington National Cemetery,
American Citizenship is a high estate.
He who holds it is the peer of kings. It has been secured only by untold toil and effort. It will be maintained by no other method. It Demands the best that men and women have to give.
But it likewise awards to its partakers the best that there is on earth. To attempt to turn it into a thing of ease and inaction would only be to debase it.
To Cease to struggle and toil and sacrifice for it is not only to cease to be worthy of it but is to start a retreat toward barbarism.
No matter what others say, no matter what others may do, this is the stand that those must maintain who are worthy to be called, Americans.
And I'd like to read a short Memorial Day speech from President Reagan back in 1986.
Some of you have probably heard this before, and I think it's a very fitting set of words so please indulge me as I read this to you.
And he said:
Today is the day we put aside to remember fallen heroes and to pray that no heroes will ever have to die for us again. It's a day of thanks for the valor of others, a day to remember the splendor of America and those of her children who rest in this cemetery and others.
It's a day to be with the family and remember. I was thinking this morning that across the country children and their parents will be going to the town parade and the young ones will sit on the sidewalks and wave their flags as the band goes by.
Later, maybe, they'll have a cookout or a day at the beach.And that's good, because today is a day to be with the family and to remember. Arlington, this place of so many memories, is a fitting place for some remembering.
So many wonderful men and women rest here, men and women who led colorful, vivid, and passionate lives. There are the greats of the military: Bull Halsey and theAdmirals Leahy, father and son; Black Jack Pershing; and the GI's General, Omar Bradley.
Great men all, military men.
But there are others here known for other things. Here in Arlington rests a sharecropper's son who became a hero to a lonely people. Joe Louiscame from nowhere, but he knew how to fight.
And he galvanized a nation in the days after Pearl Harbor when he put on the uniform of his country and said, "I know we'll win because we're on God's side.Audie Murphy is here, Audie Murphy of the wild, wild courage.
For What else would you call it when a man bounds to the top of adisabled tank, stops an enemy advance, saves lives, and rallies his men, and all of it single-handedly. When he radioed for artillery support and was asked how close the enemy was to his position, he said, "Wait a minute and I'll let you speak to them."
Michael Smith is here, and Dick Scobee, both of the space shuttle Challenger. Theircourage wasn't wild, but thoughtful, the mature and measured courage of career professionals who took prudent risks for great reward-in their case, to advance the sum total of knowledge in the world.
They're only the latest to rest here; they join other great explorers with names like Grissom and Chaffee. Oliver Wendell Holmes is here, the great jurist and fighter for the right. A poem searching for an image of true majesty could not rest until he seizedon "Holmes dissenting in a sordid age.'" Young Holmes served in theCivil War.
He might have been thinking of the crosses and stars ofArlington when he wrote: "At the grave of a hero we end, not with sorrow at the inevitable loss, but with the contagion of his courage;and with a kind of desperate joy we go back to the fight."
All of these men were different, but they shared this in common:
They loved America very much. There was nothing they wouldn't do for her. Andthey loved with the sureness of the young. It's hard not to think of the young in a place like this, for it's the young who do the fighting and dying when a peace fails and a war begins.
Not far from here is the statue of the three servicemen- the three fighting boys ofVietnam. It, too, has majesty and more. Perhaps you've seen it-three rough boys walking together, looking ahead with a steady gaze.
There's something wounded about them, a kind of resigned toughness. But there's an unexpected tenderness, too. At first you don't really notice, but then you see it. The three are touching each other, as if they're supporting each other, helping each other on.
I Know that many veterans of Vietnam will gather today, some of them perhaps by the wall. And they're still helping each other on. They Were quite a group, the boys of Vietnam-boys who fought a terrible and vicious war without enough support from home, boys who were dodging bullets while we debated the efficacy of the battle.
It was often our poor who fought in that war; it was the unpampered boys of the working class who picked up the rifles and went on the march.
They learned not to rely on us; they learned to rely on each other.And they were special in another way: They chose to be faithful. They chose to reject the fashionable skepticism of their time. They chose to believe and answer the call of duty. They had the wild, wild courage of youth. They seized certainty from the heart of an ambivalent age; they stood for something. And we owe them something, those boys.
We owe them first a promise: That just as they did not forget their missing comrades, neither, ever, will we. And there are other promises. We must always remember that peace is a fragile thing that needs constant vigilance.
We owe them a promise to look at the world with a steady gaze and, perhaps, aresigned toughness, knowing that we have adversaries in the world and challenges and the only way to meet them and maintain the peace is by staying strong.
That, of course, is the lesson of this century, a lesson learned in the Sudetenland, in Poland, in Hungary,in Czechoslovakia, in Cambodia. If we really care about peace, we must stay strong. If we really care about peace, we must, through our strength, demonstrate our unwillingness to accept an ending of the peace.
We must be strong enough to create peace where it does not exist and strong enough to protect it where it does. That's the lesson of this century and, I think, of this day. And that's all I wanted to say.
The rest of my contribution is to leave this great place to its peace, a peace it has earned.
Thank all of you, and God bless you, and have a day full of memories.
At this time, folks, I'd like to invite our keynote speaker from the Vermont Army National Guard Major Gene Henriques, he's gonna offer some words.
GH: Good morning, it's a real distinct privilege to be with you all today. I feel like I see all of Milton represented here.
I see some fellow service men and women. I see some veterans, I see some brother Mason's, Emergency services, all of Milton is here represented today and I'd really like to take the opportunity to thank the Town of Milton for bestowing upon me this honor of addressing you on this special day of observance.
I'm Major Gene Henriques from the Vermont Army National Guard. I run the armory just north of here in St. Albans.
It's the home of the unit, locally known as the First Vermont Cavalry, a unit that has a lot of history with the state. I'm not from Milton, nor am I originally from Vermont, but I found myself here 20 years ago and have found this state to be my home. I've spent the better part of my 20 years in service in this state.
As a first generation American, Memorial Day growing up to me was probably very different than it was for you. I wasn't raised to understand why we observed.
I wasn't raised to understand why we marched parades or lay wreaths, but coming from a culture where my family and their predecessors were a nation formed on the blood and sacrificing American soldiers in the Pacific in World War 2, we recognize and have a very similar bond and understanding what the sacrifices mean.
At some point, my youth here in the U.S. I was educated in schools, what it meant.
I learned the exploits of America's greatest generation in the fields of Europe, the sands of Africa, the jungles of the Pacific, the jungles of Vietnam, the mountains of Korea, all these places that I looked and learned in awe.
I watched and learned about the solemnity of the day, when my friends and neighbors in a small town in south Florida when I was growing up in a town that could be very well like here in Milton today.
They explained to me what it meant, why we laid wreaths and what was the importance about observing and commemorating the sacrifices so many have made through the foundation of our nation.
But even then, I only barely understood what it meant to serve and to honor. As Colonel Morgan said, it was a very different time, the 1980s
It all seemed a lot simpler, then we had a very well defined adversary or adversaries, who threatened our way of life on a day to day basis and it made perfect sense.
The world has changed quite a bit since then, as many of you have seen through the lens of your own eyes.
And the world we live in today is very different. We live in a time where messages can travel across platforms at the speed of light or we can command computers and cars and devices to do what we will just like we used to see in the Jetsons and in Star Trek growing up.
We live in a time where we are overwhelmed with countless threads of information. It's extremely overwhelming. And it's very easy to be distracted from what today should mean for us as a nation.
For the better part of 20 years, having served in Iraq, Afghanistan with some of you here in the crowd today and most recently in southeastern Europe. I continued to learn.
I learned from the many soldiers, airmen, sailors and marines who I had the honor of serving alongside what it meant, why we serve, why we fought, why we sometimes have to pay the ultimate sacrifice. Every one of our servicemen and women have many different reasons why they chose to do so and to answer why.
But ultimately, it always came back to the same few principles.
Serving a higher cause, preserving our American way of life, because I know from the few, really many comrades that I lost the years that the last thoughts on their minds, in the last words they could breathe in a faraway land was who they love, their country, their family, the freedoms we have as Americans.
That is how and where I learned what it meant.
The Town of Milton is no stranger to this.
For a small town, Milton produces a high number of servicemen and women willing to answer the call, many who I see before me today and if need be lay down their lives.
In my time of service there was Kevin Sheehan, 2004, he was buried here in the town cemetery.
To me that means that the people of this town understand what it truly means to observe, that you raise your youth, like the youth before me today, to understand what it means and why it's so important.
You raise to believe that heroes are not the ones that fly around in capes and have special powers, but they're the ones that are remembered by small, simple and white tombstones on the rolling hills of our National Cemetery at Arlington and even the state cemeteries in places like Randolph here in Vermont.
You teach them at home, and in schools, that these heroes, lay and continue to lay the foundation upon which our freedoms rest. And I believe that the very fabric of our nation is built on towns like Milton.
You find them as far west in California, as far south in Texas, as far north in Alaska as far southeast as in Florida.
But there are towns that take the time to teach their youth what this means and to continue our traditions. It's what makes our country great and will only continue to do so as long as we continue to believe.
I say that because in this modern and information age that I spoke of, some individuals and even communities find it less convenient to honor these traditions and I plead with you not to let this happen on our watch.
For many, today's a difficult day, it's a reminder of those in the service of our nation. I could never express in words or in action, the appreciation I have for you, particularly the Goldstar families of any that are represented today, for the sacrifices you've made for the greater good of our nation.
I hope that you continue to find peace and that a nation stands behind you today and every day.
I close now by asking us to pledge ourselves to one thing. I think a recurring theme in my remarks today has been how I've learned about what Memorial Day means.
It's safe to say that we're at a time in our nation, approaching very fast, when we think more about ourselves, our personal beliefs and our own good than those are our fellow Americans.
But this is also an opportunity. It's an opportunity to relearn what it means to be an American and the importance of days like Memorial Day.
The sacrifices that our fathers, mothers, sons, daughters, friends and neighbors have made to defend the American way of life.
And I ask that we pledge to never forget and never let our youth forget.
I served alongside many British officers in my time and the British Army and country is a culture that we borrow many of our own traditions from.
They observe Memorial Day, the same day we observe patterns down November 11. They call it Remembrance Day.
They're servicemen and women pin a poppy flower to their lapels.
I find it quite remarkable and quite symbolic and on that day they say "Lest we forget."
Which to them means they believe they will no longer be a nation the second they forget about the sacrifices that their men and women have made in the service of their nation for over 1000 years.
And I believe the same goes for us although we're across the Atlantic, we share similar values. We should not ,we must not forget.
So thank you, thank you for your time this morning.
God bless you on this Memorial Day and God bless America.
MM: Wow I think I got some sand in my eyes. A very very heartfelt set of words, a very appropriate and unique perspective that he has to share with us.
At this point, I was going to ask you to direct your attention to our community band, they're going to play
One piece first and then they are going to play each service branch's song. So if you are so inclined you want to get up there hoot and holler for your service branch, please feel free.
MM: At this point I would like to call to the podium Darren Adams who is the chairman of our selectboard here in town, he's a Senior Master Sergeant for the Vermont Air National Guard.
DA: Good morning, everybody. It's great to be here again today.
Thank you for your words that have already been given.
Here tomorrow we gave our today. This is the epitaph written on a tombstone of the Fallen American Warrior that is why we are gathered on this Memorial Day to reflect upon this tomorrow's left to us by the thousands of brave and selfless servicemen and women.
Memorial Day is the one day we set aside each year to remember those President Abraham Lincoln observed and gave the last full measure of devotion. We are here today and have a tomorrow because of this devotion.
From the earliest days in our history when the nation's only armed force was the militia, the Minutemen who volunteered to defend their newly formed communities, people have volunteered to keep our nation free.
Since eight members of the Lexington militia lost their lives in the first battle of the American Revolution, nearly 1.2 million service members, soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines and Coast Guardsmen have made the last full measure of devotion, over 50 of which are from Milton alone.
They fell in places like Gettysburg and Antietam, Bellawood and the Argon, on the Islands of the South Pacific, and the bloody beaches of Normandy, on the icy slopes of the Korean Peninsula, and the rice paddies of Vietnam, and the mountains of Afghanistan and the sands of Iraq.
Memorial Day has many different meanings to many different people it may depend on whether or not you serve or knew someone who did serve. Or knew someone who was killed.
For me, the meaning of Memorial Day, is best described with the worst of a world war, one army private, from Wisconsin named Martin Treptow.
During an intense battle on the Western Front, he volunteered to deliver a message to another battalion and was killed. When his body was recovered, they found his diary, which on the first page, under the heading my pledge he wrote these words:
America must win this war. Therefore I will work, I will say. I will sacrifice. I will endure. I will fight carefully and do my utmost as if the issue of the whole struggle depended on me alone.
Essentially, he wrote down what we take for our tomorrow before he gave his today. Think about that. Sacrifices like his have been bequeathed to a military force of 2.2 million including 500,000 citizen soldiers and airmen, many of whom are your own neighbors.
Since September 11, 2001, military members have been deployed more than 3 million times to Iraq, Afghanistan and other locations around the world and after 20 years of war, nearly 7,000 U.S. servicemen and women have been killed.
Many more survived the battlefield only to lose the battle of PTSD. It is important that we pause and reflect upon these sacrifices as well. Today, just when we thought our deployments would slow down progression in Europe has once again changed our plans.
Despite knowing the dangers and the existence of the unknown, every current member of our military has either enlisted or re-enlisted since September 11, 2001. And today, some of those serving were born after that horrible thing.
We hope and pray no one else will need to get their today or tomorrow and the reality of the world forces us to acknowledge there will be more. We know our tomorrow depends on the pledge.
The willingness of someone to sacrifice their today, to endure, to fight cheerfully and do their utmost as if the issue of the whole struggle depended on them alone.
So what can we do on this Memorial Day, as we spend time with family and friends?
We can reflect upon the legacy left to us by all the brave men and women of our nation's armed forces and we can pledge never to forget by honoring our fallen we honor their legacy of ensuring democracy, freedom, equality and the hope of a lasting peace. So on behalf of a grateful nation and a grateful community, we salute them and their families.
Thank you for joining me today to honor those who gave their today for our tomorrow, thank you.
Civil War
Eugene Bacon
Henry Bailey
Samuel Ballard
Leonard Blackley
Homer Bliss
Andrew Dougherty
Patrick Flynn
Daniel Fox
James Gardner
Joseph Garrow
Joseph Henry
Thomas Howley
Joseph Joslin
Amasa Kinney
Daniel Ladue
John Ladue
Edwin Lamarsh
John Lamarsh
Charles Lamb
George Lestor
Charles Lucia
William Mcneil
Samuel Manley
Octave Marcielle
M. Emerson Morris
George Martin
Louis Mosher
Joseph Muer
John O’Donnell
Patrick O’Neil
Louis Phelps
Nathan Quinn
Benjamin Randel
William Reynolds
Alexander St. George
Joseph Seguan
Frank Severence
William Sackett
Thomas Simpson
Horace O. Snow
William E. Snow
John Sweeney
Jay Washburn
Moses Wheelock
World War One
Martell Lorenzo
Wade Sherman
World War Two
Darrell Bushey
Charles Trayeh
Vietnam
Roger Jordan
Edward Sheldon
Global War on Terror
Kevin Sheehan
