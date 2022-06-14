Milton High School’s class of 2022 is a special one for math teacher Anthony Dolcimascolo. Four years ago, the two were embarking on a similar journey: life at MHS.
At the class’s graduation this past weekend on June 11, Dolcimascolo said in his time at MHS he has learned more than he did in high school, college and graduate school combined, lessons the class of 2022 took part in teaching him.
The graduation ceremony in the high school gymnasium marked the end of an unusual four years for the class, marked heavily with the remnants of the COVID-19 pandemic landing right in the middle of it.
“Within our building and within this class of graduates, especially are deep lasting friendships,” said Dolcimascolo. “Don't take for granted the importance that those friendships have in your life and don't forget about all the people in the stands who went to the storm with you during your next chapter.”
Student speaker and valedictorian Alexis Hedman spoke about freedom and the uncertainty that comes with it.
“This is our time to find ourselves and create our own identities,” Hedman said. “What name will we go by? What do we believe in? What will we do with this life? It's all up to you class of 2022.”
Here is a full list of the graduates. Congrats to all!
