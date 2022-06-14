MiltonHighSchoolGraduation2022202206110380.jpg

Best friends Emily Devers and Alexis Hedman hug after Devers introduces Hedman as the class speaker and valedictorian.

Milton High School’s class of 2022 is a special one for math teacher Anthony Dolcimascolo. Four years ago, the two were embarking on a similar journey: life at MHS.

At the class’s graduation this past weekend on June 11, Dolcimascolo said in his time at MHS he has learned more than he did in high school, college and graduate school combined, lessons the class of 2022 took part in teaching him.

The graduation ceremony in the high school gymnasium marked the end of an unusual four years for the class, marked heavily with the remnants of the COVID-19 pandemic landing right in the middle of it.

“Within our building and within this class of graduates, especially are deep lasting friendships,” said Dolcimascolo. “Don't take for granted the importance that those friendships have in your life and don't forget about all the people in the stands who went to the storm with you during your next chapter.”

Student speaker and valedictorian Alexis Hedman spoke about freedom and the uncertainty that comes with it.

“This is our time to find ourselves and create our own identities,” Hedman said. “What name will we go by? What do we believe in? What will we do with this life? It's all up to you class of 2022.”

Here is a full list of the graduates. Congrats to all!

Marley Reid Ackley

Brooke Allison Agricola

Joshua Armell

Matthew S. Aureli

Alianna Grace Banke

Wyatt S. Bennington

Hanna H. Boise

Tristan Boutin

Andrew Brault

Montana Brown

Kayden Patrick Burke

Caden Button

Jaylynn B. Cabe

Nicholas Cain

Mitchell Cannon

Ryan Timothy Cannon

Braeden Aldrich Caragher

Aidan Carstensen

Mallorie Joyce Chalmers

Mason Coon

Avi Copenhaver

Sean M. Crenshaw

Colin Demers

Emily A. Devers

Dominic Douglass

Nicholas Matthew Duggan

Vanessa Eatinger

Madison Lynn Edwards

Mira Leigh Filion

Logan Forkey

Cameron Ryan Fougere

Vanessa L. Gadue

Cooper J. Goodrich

Hayley Granger

Joshua Robert Grazier

Zachary Grenier

Gabriel Coppinger Griffin

Emily Isabella Guay

Kate Elizabeth Guay

Jack E. Hammond

Alexis Renee Hedman

Brandon Michael Hill

Ella M. Houghton

Maxwell M. Jarvis

Lizzy G. Jenkins

Kira J. Jennings

Taylor Jennison

Ethan Jones

Evan Christopher Jones

Landon L. Joyal

Elizabeth F. Keefe

Rhys P. Keefe

Kylie M. Keelty

Keegan Michael-Jean Lampman

Chaz J. Larivee

Zack E. Logan

Keenan A. Longe

Carter S. Marshall

Caleb M. Martin

Mackenzie Mastin

Colin Mathis

Sage Marie Maynard

Kira McDonald

Peyton Miller

Carter D. Milo

Brandon Mitchell

Magne Moland

Brandon James Monahan

Ariana Marie Mossey

Joslin A. Mullins

Alexia E. Murray

Benjamin A. Muzzy

Jillian Nicole Myers

Tram Thuy Nguyen

Destiny E. North

Julianna O'Halloran

Laurie E. Olsaver

Ava Perry

McKinley S. Pfaff

Emma Philbrook

Avrie O. Picht

Dylan J. Ploof

Haylee Rand

Josh Reil

Justin W. Rhoades

Alessia Riccio

Lucas A. Rocha-Brusatto

Nathan O'Connor Roy

Avery Rugg

Sean J. Ryan

Raneen Nael Salha

Owen D. Shannon

Alyssa Solleder

Mia Rose St. Amand

Nathaniel Lawrence St. Amour

Noore Seviah St. Cyr

Braeden C. Stevens

Tristan Sullivano

Kelsey Inez Thomas

Alex Riley Thompson

Sanjit Tiwari

Ella Toner

Abigail R. Trudo

Sayler K. Turner-Deforge

Ethan van Harreveld

Rorie Wallace

Cole Wimble

Riley R. Zeno

Taylor Zeno

Tiffany Zheng

