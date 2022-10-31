A line of dinosaurs, pirates, Pokemon and ghosts extended from Bombardier Park West all the way to the library this past Friday at Milton's Trunk or Treat.
Hundreds of costume clad families waited to hop from trunk to trunk, filling their bags with candy.
The true hit of the night though were the incredibly decorated trunks which included a pirate ship, a haunted Christmas, a humongous spider and more.
Here are some photos from the night!
Here is a full list of everyone who had a trunk!
Pipe Dreams Sewer & Drain, LLC
Park Street Kuts
The Marcelino Team
Lakelife Nutrition
Hometown Hauling
Dunkin’
TD Bank
Green Mountain Kruzers
Milton Youth Basketball
Keurig Dr. Pepper
Draper and Kramer Mortgage Corp.
Boy Scout Pack 43
Bear Trap Marine Services
Cairo North Mini Racers
Milton Rescue
Milton Cruisers
Milton Fire Department
Milton PTA
Milton Recreation Commission
Colchester Lions Club
Xtreme Cheer
Milton Community Youth Coalition
Tuned Society
Milton Police Department
Milton Family Community Center
