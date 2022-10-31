MiltonTrunkorTreatOct28202210281965.jpg

The Recreation Commission trunk poses for a photo at Milton's Trunk or Treat Oct. 28.

A line of dinosaurs, pirates, Pokemon and ghosts extended from Bombardier Park West all the way to the library this past Friday at Milton's Trunk or Treat. 

Hundreds of costume clad families waited to hop from trunk to trunk, filling their bags with candy.

The true hit of the night though were the incredibly decorated trunks which included a pirate ship, a haunted Christmas, a humongous spider and more.

Here are some photos from the night!

MiltonTrunkorTreatOct28202210281993.jpg
MiltonTrunkorTreatOct28202210281988.jpg
MiltonTrunkorTreatOct28202210281989.jpg
MiltonTrunkorTreatOct28202210281990.jpg
MiltonTrunkorTreatOct28202210281991.jpg
MiltonTrunkorTreatOct28202210281992.jpg
MiltonTrunkorTreatOct28202210281987.jpg
MiltonTrunkorTreatOct28202210281986.jpg
MiltonTrunkorTreatOct28202210281984.jpg
MiltonTrunkorTreatOct28202210281985.jpg
MiltonTrunkorTreatOct28202210281982.jpg
MiltonTrunkorTreatOct28202210281983.jpg
MiltonTrunkorTreatOct28202210281980.jpg
MiltonTrunkorTreatOct28202210281981.jpg
MiltonTrunkorTreatOct28202210281970.jpg
MiltonTrunkorTreatOct28202210281971.jpg
MiltonTrunkorTreatOct28202210281972.jpg
MiltonTrunkorTreatOct28202210281973.jpg
MiltonTrunkorTreatOct28202210281974.jpg
MiltonTrunkorTreatOct28202210281975.jpg
MiltonTrunkorTreatOct28202210281976.jpg
MiltonTrunkorTreatOct28202210281977.jpg
MiltonTrunkorTreatOct28202210281978.jpg
MiltonTrunkorTreatOct28202210281979.jpg
MiltonTrunkorTreatOct28202210281969.jpg
MiltonTrunkorTreatOct28202210281961.jpg
MiltonTrunkorTreatOct28202210281962.jpg
MiltonTrunkorTreatOct28202210281963.jpg
MiltonTrunkorTreatOct28202210281964.jpg
MiltonTrunkorTreatOct28202210281966.jpg
MiltonTrunkorTreatOct28202210281967.jpg
MiltonTrunkorTreatOct28202210281968.jpg

Here is a full list of everyone who had a trunk!

Pipe Dreams Sewer & Drain, LLC

Park Street Kuts

The Marcelino Team

Lakelife Nutrition

Hometown Hauling

Dunkin’

TD Bank

Green Mountain Kruzers

Milton Youth Basketball

Keurig Dr. Pepper

Draper and Kramer Mortgage Corp.

Boy Scout Pack 43

Bear Trap Marine Services

Cairo North Mini Racers

Milton Rescue

Milton Cruisers

Milton Fire Department

Milton PTA

Milton Recreation Commission

Colchester Lions Club

Xtreme Cheer

Milton Community Youth Coalition

Tuned Society

Milton Police Department

Milton Family Community Center

