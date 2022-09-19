Milton Artists’ Guild stroll

Vermont artists gather for the second annual Milton Artists’ Guild stroll Sept. 17.

 Kate Vanni

MILTON — Skies were clear on Saturday Sept. 17 when the normally empty field between Hannaford and the Milton Artists’ Guild was host to Vermont creatives and their work.

A U-shaped path with stands on either side was open to anyone in the community interested in the second annual art-filled stroll and was even bigger than last year’s.

The guild hoped the event would bring newcomers and tourists to Milton and increase awareness about the guild, which is the biggest in Vermont.

The stands were run by 145 artists with a plethora of skills. Experts in painting, ceramics, woodworking, welding, jewelry making, quilting and a variety of other arts and crafts displayed and sold their work to those who stopped by.

The Milton Artists’ Guild also had a few tarps laid out, tag sale style with items up for any offer. All the proceeds made from these items went directly to the Artists’ Guild so they can purchase a new heater for their space. The Guild is a nonprofit and is still recovering from the pandemic.

Scroll down to see photos of the art walk and the work that was on display.

Milton Art Walk.jpg
Milton Art Walk_1.jpg
Milton Art Walk_2.jpg
Milton Art Walk_3.jpg
Milton Art Walk_4.jpg
Milton Art Walk_5.jpg
Milton Art Walk_6.jpg
Milton Art Walk_7.jpg
Milton Art Walk_8.jpg
Milton Art Walk_9.jpg
Milton Art Walk_10.jpg
Milton Art Walk_11.jpg
Milton Art Walk_12.jpg
Milton Art Walk_13.jpg
Milton Art Walk_14.jpg
Milton Art Walk_15.jpg
Milton Art Walk_16.jpg
Milton Art Walk_17.jpg
Milton Art Walk_18.jpg
Milton Art Walk_19.jpg
Milton Art Walk_20.jpg
Milton Art Walk_21.jpg
Milton Art Walk_22.jpg
Milton Art Walk_23.jpg
Milton Art Walk_24.jpg
Milton Art Walk_25.jpg

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you