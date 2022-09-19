MILTON — Skies were clear on Saturday Sept. 17 when the normally empty field between Hannaford and the Milton Artists’ Guild was host to Vermont creatives and their work.
A U-shaped path with stands on either side was open to anyone in the community interested in the second annual art-filled stroll and was even bigger than last year’s.
The guild hoped the event would bring newcomers and tourists to Milton and increase awareness about the guild, which is the biggest in Vermont.
The stands were run by 145 artists with a plethora of skills. Experts in painting, ceramics, woodworking, welding, jewelry making, quilting and a variety of other arts and crafts displayed and sold their work to those who stopped by.
The Milton Artists’ Guild also had a few tarps laid out, tag sale style with items up for any offer. All the proceeds made from these items went directly to the Artists’ Guild so they can purchase a new heater for their space. The Guild is a nonprofit and is still recovering from the pandemic.
Scroll down to see photos of the art walk and the work that was on display.
