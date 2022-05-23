Milton High School graduate Josh McQuinn, now playing for the Norwich University Lacrosse team, helped bring the team their third Great Northeast Athletic Conference (GNAC) title along with their first NCAA Division III Tournament win in program history.
The team earned their spot in the NCAA tournament after defeating Lasell University May 7 for the conference title in a tight 11 to 8 game.
When the Norwich team took on Maine Maritime May 11 in there first round, the program’s third appearance in the NCAA tournament, they triumphantly came out on top 20 to 12.
However, the team’s season ended May 14 after they fell in the second round to Tufts 33 to 10.
McQuinn graduated from MHS in 2019 and played lacrosse for the school.
McQuinn and the Norwich team took on Maine Maritime with a packed crowd, including some Milton youth lacrosse players.
Hayden Atherton, Colin Smith, Keegan Jones and Collin St. Hilaire were there for the team’s historic win. McQuinn finished off this season with Norwich at 18 appearances.
