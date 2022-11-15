Former starting girls varsity goalkeeper for the Milton High School soccer team, Madison North is continuing her success in the sport in college at Flagler College in Florida.
Last week, North was selected as the Academy Bus Athlete of Week after making a combined 11 saves while holding a .917 save percentage in the first and second rounds of the NCAA Division II Women's Soccer Championship.
On Nov. 12 in the team's second round game against Catawba College, North made four saves, three of which came in the final 65 minutes while the Saints had only 10 players on the field, according to a release from Flagler.
During the penalty shootout, North made two saves, propelling Flagler to its third straight NCAA Southeast Regional Championship.
North has started in in 19 games for the Saints this season, holding a .93 goals against average. The team plays Columbus State this coming Friday, Nov. 18 for the third round of the championship tournament.
North graduated from MHS in 2019, starting all four years and helping bring the school 4 state championships.
