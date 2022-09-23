David Allerton, Milton’s former Director of Public Works, has a nickname for grant money: OPM, “other people’s money.”
Since Allerton came to the town five years ago, OPM has been at the center of his approach to funding projects without burdening taxpayers.
At the most recent Milton selectboard meeting, selectboard member Chris Taylor joked that they should stencil “OPM” in big letters outside Allerton’s office after his last day.
Allerton is leaving his position in Milton for a similar post with the Town of St. Albans, arriving at a position in the town he lives in. Since the beginning of his time in Vermont, Allerton has taken positions that get him closer and closer to home.
Allerton is from Denver, Colorado and moved to Vermont when his wife, who is from St. Albans, wanted to move back.
His first job in Vermont was as an environmental engineer for the state. He then moved to Western and Sampson Consulting Engineers in Waterbury before working for Burlington Public Works, getting a little closer to St. Albans.
“I figured I got halfway home,” he said.
When the job in Milton opened up, that got him another half-step home. And now with his new job in St. Albans, you might see Allerton biking to work some days.
“I do road biking, so it’s like a little over four miles from my house to the office,” he said. “I'll be able to ride my bike back and forth to work which is awesome.”
Looking back at his time in Milton though, Allerton has had many projects he’s proud to have been a part of over the years.
Some of the projects Allerton took on when he first arrived in Milton were projects that had been in the works for years. He said that grant requirements really hinder projects from getting done.
“But if you want the money, you just have to persevere and get through it,” he said.
Allerton said you can’t rely on residents to pay for everything they need when there is a lot of money out there up for grabs.
Some highlights of his time in Milton include the project to replace the two East Road bridges, which received an award from the American Consulting Engineers Council. The award hangs in the town offices’ community room.
He said the Rollin Irish Road culvert replacement was a big project as well. It had been an issue for Milton for more than 20 years, when it was first washed out in a storm and then again later on Halloween in 2019.
Last summer, Allerton and his team replaced the culvert with one big enough to handle the amount of water that typically flows through the area.
Allerton said he’ll miss working with the people in Milton.
When he started working for the town in 2017, he didn’t have a wastewater superintendent or a highway superintendent. But he’s since hired Tom Elwood and Eric Gallas and worked alongside Town Manager Don Turner, making for a great team, he said.
“It's going to be sad to leave, but I did do a lot of really good projects that I'm proud of,” he said. “We had a lot going on, and unfortunately, I am leaving a lot of projects behind me, but I can hopefully leave them in a place that they can carry on.”
In St. Albans, Allerton said his work will be fairly similar to his work in Milton. He also has the benefit of having worked with the St. Albans previously, as a volunteer getting RFPs written for the new public works facility.
