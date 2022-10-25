Union soldiers addressed a gathering of Milton library goers this past weekend, offering a lesson about the history of the Civil War and Vermont's role.
Michael Cairns, Steve Moody and Peter Moyer, clad in blue uniforms, gold belts, ammo canisters and canteens, and Amanda Moody who wore a period specific dress were from the Champlain Valley Civil War Reenactors.
Attendees learned about the life of a Vermont Union soldier and what it would have been like for a Vermont town to experience the war. The presenters also spoke about the horrors of the Confederacy inflicted about countless black people in the United States at the time.
When the lecture was over, the soldiers brought the attendees outside and taught them the different positions when holding a Civil War-era gun.
They then demonstrated firing the rifles by shooting blanks.
See photos from the event below!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.