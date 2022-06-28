As part of upcoming construction, the Vermont Agency of Transportation (VTrans) is creating a plan to see how they can improve the U.S. Route 7 corridor between I-89 exits 17 and 18 in Milton and Georgia.
At the most recent selectboard meeting in Milton, VTrans Planning Coordinator Katherine Otto spoke about the motivation for beginning this process as well as what they hope to achieve with it.
In the past VTrans plans have done things like identify needs, visions and ideas for projects. Those plans however were particularly weak in the action component, she said.
Otto’s work is trying to fix that, bringing a concrete plan of action in order to make improvements.
The move to create this plan comes as part of already planned construction, removing old concrete slabs along the corridor.
Although the actual construction is expected to occur in the next 5 to 7 years, currently VTrans is working to identify what needs to be done, talking to the people who use the corridor everyday, seeing how it's being used and how it could be improved.
An opportunity for more improvements
At the meeting June 20, Otto said the removal of the slabs is a great opportunity to possibly slip in other improvements or work on a project at the same time.
“The last thing you want to do is, we put in this brand new beautiful paving and then somewhere replace the culvert or have to change the sewer pipe,” she said. “So we're trying to make sure that we think ahead.”
Otto makes clear too that the plan isn’t just for VTrans. The plan brings together different entities, such as municipalities and companies, who may own the infrastructure and identifies what they can do as well.
VTrans is also making use of two existing plans for inspiration, the U.S. Route 7 Milton Corridor Study and the Georgia South Village Transportation Master Plan, Otto said.
The survey
In mid-May VTrans released a survey, soliciting feedback on the needs and concerns for the roadway from the people who use it themselves. At the selectboard meeting, Otto presented some data from that survey.
The 218 respondents to the survey were mostly Milton and Georgia residents with some respondents from Colchester.
One of the most apparent results that surprised Otto when looking at the survey data, is just how many people have walked or ridden a bicycle along Route 7 in the target area.
Over 60 respondents said they bike between exits 17 and 18 and over 80 said they walk.
In addition, Otto said the corridor is important for recreation purposes with almost 100 respondents saying they participate in recreation activities close to Route 7.
When respondents were asked to rank four improvements in terms of priority out of a number of improvements, establishing a five foot minimum shoulder width for bike and pedestrian access was overwhelmingly ranked number one, according to a report from VTrans.
Seventy-six percent of respondents said the shoulder was their first priority and 95% of people had it in their top four priorities.
The full report can be read here.
What could be included?
Otto said the goal of this project is not a big, full-blown reconstruction, including every improvement because that approach won’t get much done.
Instead, the project is focused on doing things that are achievable by staying within the right of way and avoiding environmental impacts and complex environmental permits.
Possible improvements to be made by the project as listed in Otto’s presentation are:
Wider/ consistent shoulders
Minor culvert replacements
Modest geometry improvements including at intersections
Turn lanes (if warranted)
Crosswalks (if meet VTrans standards)
Bike lanes
Drainage and streetscape improvements
“The idea is this plan isn't to just sit on the shelf,” Otto said.
As the years go by, the plan is meant to be looked at and checked in on to make sure it doesn’t need to change but also that work is being done.
Over the next few weeks, Otto said she will be adding more information to the VTrans webpage dedicated to the project.
