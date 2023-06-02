On Thursday afternoon, a huge cloud of black smoke and two loud explosions were noticed by Milton residents downtown. A house fire had erupted in a condo unit located at 4-104 Atrium Way.
At 2 p.m., June 1, the Milton Fire Department responded to a call of a reported structure fire near the downtown corridor of Route 7. Firefighters arrived at the scene at 2:06 p.m.
“Responding members immediately noticed a significant column of smoke visible, and with today's high heat conditions, mutual aid was requested immediately from our neighboring agencies,” MFD said.
25 members of the MFD arrived on the scene, and nearly an additional 25 responded from other departments.
No injuries were reported, and responding units were able to clear the scene by 6:30 p.m.
“We are extremely grateful for the support of our mutual aid departments, our Auxiliary members, and neighbors and community members for generous donations of water, Gatorade, ice cream sandwiches and food to support us during this exhausting fire,” MFD released in a statement Thursday evening.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
