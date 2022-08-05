At noon today, Dan’s Northern BBQ’s new restaurant on Southberry Drive was bustling as the staff got ready for the 2:00 opening.
Bacon wraps were getting wrapped, coleslaw was tasted, ESPN was being thrown on the TV, a hush puppy recipe was being perfected and a big fiery sign reading BBQ was stuck into the ground in the front lawn.
For Dan and Kim Pray and the staff at Dan’s Northern, the day however starts much earlier. Say 2 a.m., with Dan at the smoker that sits just off the parking lot behind the building, making sure the meat served that day is as freshly cooked as possible.
But as the staff rushes to get things in order for the Friday crowd, it’s obvious the success of their new space comes from a group vision of not only creating delicious and interesting BBQ food but creating and cultivating community through food.
Since that Fun Run on May 1, the Dan’s Northern BBQ team has grown from two to eight and Dan says the heart and knowledge the new staff has been able to bring is so valuable.
“I think the biggest thing is we found amazing people with experience right off the bat,” Dan said. “They've helped teach us.”
The space itself has been home to a number of other establishments in the past, including most recently Bri’s Fries which closed its doors in November.
With cozy diner decor and killer BBQ food, Dan said he wants it to be a place where people can gather.
“The biggest thing is just for people to come hang out, not just to eat but to actually come and hang out, meet people, enjoy it, enjoy the community again,” Dan said.
The restaurant is part of a group of new eateries in Milton that seemed to have opened around the same time, with Huddy’s Bagels and the Painted Lady Cafe.
Kim said they love supporting the other local businesses as well. When the two were driving past the Painted Lady Cafe for the first time, they thought they would head in and check it out, not realizing they were the first customers of their first day open.
And in terms of food at Dan’s Northern BBQ, Chef Pops in the kitchen is intent on expanding on what people normally associate with BBQ, possibly with future ticketed events with a three-course BBQ experience.
Dan’s Northern BBQ at 3 Southerberry Drive is open Friday to Monday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
