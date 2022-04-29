It all started with one small smoker.
Then came another smoker. Then another, a little bigger.
Now, sitting in the backyard next to Dan Pray’s work station sits a brand new, 1,000-gallon smoker that smokes all the meats for his new BBQ business, Dan's Northern BBQ.
Sunday's soft opening at the Milton Community Fun Run will kick off what Dan and his wife Kim say are big plans for the business.
Currently a catering business run out of the Prays’ Milton home, Dan's Northern BBQ will open up this summer as a brick-and-mortar restaurant across from Milton Rental.
Speaking to Dan and Kim in their backyard, passing their baby foster daughter back and forth to each other, it's obvious how excited they are to be serving the Milton community.
From hobby to business
In January 2020, when Dan went on workers compensation after some surgery, he knew he had to find something to do. He turned to barbequing, a hobby he initially took up as a teenager.
After a boatload of trial and error with different recipes, the cooking he did for friends and family became a catering business and later a separate but related sauce company, Dan’s Northern Heat.
Both the BBQ and the sauce have been moving at a breakneck pace. A little over a year in, the Prays have delicious meats, sides and spicy hot sauce to share with their customers.
When asked about how fast things have come together, Dan said it’s the culmination of a lot of hard work. It’s almost scary how quickly they’ve grown from the ground up, he said.
Right now, the business is focused on catering. However, the couple has builders waiting in the wings to get started on a physical space right in Milton.
The food
As far as recipes, Dan handles the BBQ and Kim handles the sides. The couple said they are very into innovating, pushing their food further.
“I just like trying a lot. I like being creative,” Dan said.
The sauce specifically is already blowing up. Dan's Northern Heat sauce is shipped to customers as far away as Australia.
In addition, the couple wants their new space in Milton not only to serve as a space for their restaurant, but as a place where they can help other small businesses grow too.
Right now, all Dan’s Northern Heat sauces are made in Richmond since to ship food products across the country and the world, they need to be made in a certified kitchen.
The couple hopes that small businesses can rent out their kitchen in Milton on days the restaurant isn’t open so they can help them get their products out there.
“That's our goal with moving into a restaurant, because we're not planning on being open every single day, to be able to rent out our kitchen to other small businesses, because there's just nowhere up here,” Kim said.
At the Milton Community Fun Run on Sunday, the couple will be serving up a limited menu:
- Pulled pork sandwiches
- Brisket
- Chicken leg quarters
- BBQ potato salad
- Coleslaw
- Smoked beans
- Smoked mac and cheese
For the pulled pork sandwiches specifically, the Prays are having a Fun Run Special, where half of all revenue generated from that menu item will be donated to the Milton PTA.
