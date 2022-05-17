Friday, May 6:
US Route 7-8:11 a.m.
Cpl. Scalise responded to the area of US RT 7 for the report of a pedestrian walking on RT 7 towards traffic. The individual was observed to be walking on RT 7, though not causing a traffic hazard. Cpl. Scalise circled back around and noted the individual was now on the sidewalk.
Us Route 7 S-8:12 a.m.
Officer Noel and Cpl. Scalise responded to a business on US RT 7 for the report of an active alarm. It was learned that a resident accidentally set off the alarm by going inside. The subject advised as soon as the alarms went off they went back outside and called the police. The door was slightly open, so it is likely an employee set the alarm upon leaving but did not secure the door completely. The door was resecured.
Pecor Ave / Rita Way-9:11 p.m.
Cpl. Coulombe started a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation. Upon identifying the driver, it was learned that their license was suspended. Additionally, the driver had court-issued conditions requiring them to have an ignition interlock device, which was not in the vehicle. The operator was issued a citation and will appear in court at a later date.
Saturday, May 7:
W Milton Rd / Peterson Dam-5:51 p.m.
Officer Noel saw a vehicle parked in the parking lot near the Peterson Dam. Officer Noel saw two individuals fishing off of the Dam. The two individuals were then approached and informed that it was still out of season to fish due to Spawning Season. Several signs in the area noted this as well. The two subject’s information was passed along to the Vermont State Game Warden who covers the district and will follow up.
Catamount Dr-6:39 p.m.
Sgt. LaFountain responded to a business on Catamount Drive with the report of a vehicle with a trailer in their parking lot. The caller was concerned the subjects would attempt to camp in the parking lot. Sgt. LaFountain made contact with the individuals in the vehicle who advised they had just purchased the trailer and they were practicing driving and maneuvering the trailer. This was confirmed to be fine by the business.
Sunday, May 8:
Reynolds Road-1:38 p.m.
Officer Noel responded to Reynolds Road for the report of a barn that was potentially on fire. He was able to assist Milton Fire with directing the fire trucks. Smoke could be seen coming out from the structure, though the fire department was able to solve the issue.
Middle Road / Bombardier Road-5:17 p.m.
Officer Jones and K9 partner Biscotti responded to Middle Road and Bombardier Road to assist with a K9 search of a vehicle.
Monday, May 9:
US RT 7 / Mobil-4:44 p.m.
Milton police officers responded to a three-car motor vehicle accident on US RT 7. All three vehicles sustained damage, two of which were towed from the scene. No injuries were noted.
US RT 7 / Howard Dr-8:33 p.m.
Cpl. Grenier observed two motorcycle drivers trying to remove a motorcycle from the roadway. The subject told Grenier that their front wheel seized up, causing a fall from the bike. The drivers said they were uninjured, and Cpl. Grenier assisted with moving the motorcycle from the roadway.
Tuesday, May 10:
VT RT 116 / Chambers Rd, St George-5:15 p.m.
After attending a training in St. George, Cpl. Coulombe and Officer Noel came upon a motor vehicle accident on US RT 116 in St. George. The operators said they were uninjured, and there were no hazards. Officer Noel was able to direct traffic while Cpl. Coulombe spoke with the operators. The Vermont State Police arrived and took over the scene.
Acorn Dr-9:00 p.m.
Cpl. Grenier was sent to a residence on Acorn Drive to assist the Milton Fire Department with the report of a strange odor. Cpl. Grenier arrived on the scene first and spoke with the resident who advised the building smelled like cigarette smoke, which was against their building’s regulations. The resident further explained the landlord was not addressing the issue. Cpl. Grenier informed the resident that the police and fire departments do not enforce building regulations. The fire department did check the building halls with a gas meter, though levels were normal.
Wednesday, May 11:
Fisher Pond Road, St Albans Town-9:52 a.m.
Sgt. Locke went to St. Albans to assist the Vermont State Police with a Drug Recognition Expert screening for a driver they believed had been operating while impaired.
Thursday, May 12:
Woodcrest Cir-9:34 a.m.
Sgt. LaFountain responded to a residence on Woodcrest Circle for the report of a 911 hang-up call. Upon arrival, Sgt. LaFountain met with the resident who advised their child had dialed because the internet was paused. The resident advised police presence was not needed, but that having the community outreach team reach out would be helpful.
Benning Circle-7:40 p.m.
Officer Jones responded to a residence on Benning Circle to assist Milton Rescue with a resident needing medical assistance. Officer Jones arrived on the scene first and waited with the subject for the arrival of Milton Rescue.
