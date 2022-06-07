Friday, May 27:
Us Route 7 / Wiley Rd, Colchester-4:27 p.m.
While on Patrol, Officer Schiavo found a broken down Tractor Trailer Unit on US RT7. The driver said they were experiencing transmission issues. Officer Schiavo escorted the driver to the park and ride, and the driver was able to arrange for further assistance.
Boysenberry Dr-10:30 p.m.
Officer Schiavo and Cpl. Grenier were sent to a residence on Boysenberry Drive for the report of a domestic disturbance. It was discovered that two residents were arguing, one of which was highly intoxicated. Due to the pair's inability to de-escalate, it was determined they needed to separate for the evening. It was also determined that the intoxicated subject was too inebriated to remain at the house alone, and was taken into protective custody.
Saturday, May 28:
Lawnwood Dr-10:51 a.m.
Cpl. Porter and Officer Bosworth responded to a residence on Lawnwood Drive for the report of a disturbance between the residents. It was learned that the pair were involved in a verbal argument, with nothing physical occurring. One of the subjects departed the scene to leave the situation. Officers cleared the residence but were called back just minutes later. Both individuals claimed the other had gotten physical, though the stories were conflicting. The subjects separated for the evening, and Officers were not called back to return.
W Milton Rd / Bear Trap Road-7:49 p.m.
Officer Schiavo was sent to the area of West Milton and Bear Trap Road for the report of a single-car crash, where the driver had left the scene. Multiple callers reported the truck continuing to drive away. Officer Schiavo was able to locate the vehicle and make contact with the driver. The car was observed to have major damage with airbag deployment. The operator also showed signs of intoxication. After refusing to complete any roadside sobriety tests, the driver was taken into custody for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence. The driver will appear in court at a late date.
Sunday, May 29:
US RT 7 / Centre Dr-2:08 p.m.
Cpl. Porter and Officer Bosworth helped Rolling Thunder with traffic control during their Ride. Rolling Thunder is the oldest veterans’ organization and this is their biggest ride in New England.
Monday, May 30:
Maplewood Ave-12:22 a.m.
Officer Carlson and Officer Schiavo responded to a residence on Maplewood Avenue for the report of a potential structure fire. A garage was found to be on fire, with the homeowners and neighbors evacuating. Officers met with neighbors to ensure all people and pets were accounted for. The homeowner said they had started a campfire earlier in the evening, but it had been put out. The fire department arrived and was able to put out the fire quickly, minimizing damage to the home.
US Route 7 / Precast Road-8:05 a.m.
Cpl. Coulombe began a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation. Upon making contact with the operator it was learned that their license was criminally suspended. The driver was issued a citation and will appear in court at a later date.
Tuesday, May 31:
US RT 7 S-3:43 p.m.
Cpl. Coulombe responded to the area of US RT 7 for the report of a Court Order Violation. He made contact with the complainant who advised they have a protection order which prevents contact with another subject. The subject had passed by their house and gestured toward them, which is a violation of the Court Order. The violator was issued a citation and will appear in Court at a later date.
Middle Road-3:12 p.m.
Cpl. Coulombe spoke with an individual in regards to an ongoing family dispute over property and belongings.
Wednesday, June 1:
I 89 Nb #95.5, Colchester-12:36 p.m
Cpl. Coulombe initiated a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation. Upon making contact with the operator it was learned that their license was criminally suspended. The driver was issued a citation and will appear in court at a later date. The driver was also issued a ticket for driving without insurance, and the vehicle was towed from the scene.
Lake Road / Van Everest Fishing Access-9:41 p.m.
Cpl. Grenier responded to the Van Everest Fishing Access for the report of excessive cars and a potential party at the access point. When he arrived any vehicles were already leaving, with nothing suspicious occurring.
Thursday, June 2:
Catamount Dr-1:48 a.m.
Officer Bosworth and Officer Schiavo responded to an alarm at a business on Catamount Drive. Upon arrival, the external doors and gates were checked and found to be secure. A key-holder for the business was able to confirm that inside the building was secure as well.
Pecor Ave-5:50 p.m.
Officer Schiavo was sent to the area of Pecor Avenue where a resident requested a welfare check for a neighbor they had not seen in over a week. Ofc. Schiavo made contact with their neighbor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.