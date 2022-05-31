Friday, May 20:
US Rt 7 / Lake Road-11:08 a.m.
Officer Noel responded to the area of US RT 7 and Lake Road for the report of an erratic driver who was seen hitting a construction sign with their vehicle. He was able to locate the vehicle and make contact with the driver. The driver said the sign was partially in the roadway and had hit it. No signs of impairment were noted.
US Route 7 S-5:13 p.m.
Officer Noel was sent to the area of US RT7 where it was reported that a vehicle had nearly struck a motorcycle and was now pulled off to the side. The driver said the incident occurred because they took their eyes off the road to look for their phone. The driver was also emitting the odor of intoxicants and attested to consuming alcohol before driving. After consenting to Field Sobriety Tests, the driver was taken into Custody for Suspicion of Driving Under the Influence and will appear in court at a later date.
Saturday, May 21:
Sparrow Cir-1:29 a.m.
Officer Jones was sent to a residence on Sparrow Circle to help a resident needing medical care. Officer Jones was able to stand by with the patient, and provide a lift assist to Milton Rescue for transport to the Medical Center.
Sunday, May 22:
Catamount Dr-1:39 a.m.
Sgt. LaFountain and Officer Jones responded to an alarm at a business on Catamount Drive. The building was ultimately searched and secured.
Main St-9:32 p.m.
Officer Jones and Officer Schiavo responded to a residence on Main Street for the report of a Family Disturbance. The subjects involved said the disturbance had gotten physical, though this was later changed. Upon identifying the involved parties, it was learned that one of the subjects had an active warrant out of state and was taken into custody.
Monday, May 23:
Herrick Ave-4:16 p.m.
Cpl. Porter received a report from a resident that at some point during the day, their child lost their iPhone. After activating location services, the phone was tracked to an address in town. Cpl. Porter was able to locate the phone at a residence of a classmate of the child and returned the phone to its owner.
Us Route 2 / Apple Tree Island, South Hero-10:24 p.m.
Officer Noel began a traffic stop on a vehicle for an observed violation. After connecting with the operator, it was learned that their license was criminally suspended. The driver was issued a citation and will appear in court at a later date.
Tuesday, May 24:
Rebecca Lander Dr-6:26 a.m.
Sgt. Locke, Officer Carlson, and Cpl. Porter continued their session of Driver’s Education Courses at Milton High School. In this session, courses were set up in high school parking lots with drunk buster carts and fatal vision goggles to show the dangers of driving under the influence.
US Route 7 S-12:18 p.m.
Officer Bosworth and Cpl. Porter responded to the area of US RT7 to assist a motorcyclist who had lost their balance and had fallen with the motorcycle when attempting to park in a lot. Officers were able to assist with lifting the motorcycle, and the operator was transported by rescue for an evaluation.
Wednesday, May 25:
US Route 7 S-10:48 a.m.
Sgt. LaFountain responded to a business on US RT7 for the complaint of illegal dumping in their dumpster. The owner advised many bags of trash that did not belong to them were thrown in their dumpster. The incident was documented and is under investigation.
US Route 7 / Gonyeau Road-7:56 p.m.
Officer Jones started a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation. Upon making contact with the operator, it was learned that while driving, their vehicle must have an ignition interlock device before operation per a court order. As the driver was operating without an interlock device, they were issued a citation and will appear in court at a later date.
Thursday, May 26:
Bombardier Road-8:28 a.m.
Sgt. LaFountain was sent to the area of Bombardier Road for the report of a suspicious vehicle loitering near the caller’s driveway, then pulling onto other roads. Sgt. LaFountain was able to make contact with the vehicle and the driver advised they were a private investigator, and would be in the area completing investigations.
US Route 7 S / Bartlett Road-1:52 p.m.
Officer Noel and Sgt. LaFountain were sent to the area of US RT 7 and Bartlett Road for the report of a power line in the roadway. It was determined to be a phone line that was indeed in the lane of traffic. The road was temporarily shut down while the utility company removed the line from the road. Ofc. Noel and Sgt. LaFountain directed traffic during this time.
